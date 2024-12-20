2025 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in India, prices start at 1.20 lakh

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series has been launched in India bringing key upgrades to the electric scooter. The new Bajaj Chetak 35 series is underpinned by a new platform and comes with many upgrades including a comprehensive new set of features. The 2025 Bajaj Chetak is now available in three variants - 3501, 3502, and 3503. The new Chetak is priced at ₹1.20 lakh for the 3502, while the 3501 is priced at ₹1.27 lakh. Prices for the top-spec Chetak 3503 are yet to be announced. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 Series is underpinned by a new platform and packs more features including a touchscreen console. It is now available in three

2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 Series: What's New

The new Bajaj Chetak 35 series retains the same retro-inspired design but has subtle styling changes and new colour options. The bigger update comes to the feature list, particularly on the top-spec 3501 variant, which now has a touchscreen dashboard replacing the previous non-touch unit. The TFT console comes with smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing, and more. The new features make the Chetak better equipped to take on rivals. It also makes it more expensive.

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series is underpinned by a new frame that makes way for a new and bigger 3.5 kWh battery pack. The electric scooter offers a claimed range of 153 km on a single charge. It can also be charged from 0-80 per cent in just three hours with a 950-watt onboard charger. The battery is now placed in the floorboard area, similar to the Ather 450 series and Rizta e-scooters. The repositioned battery pack also makes way for a bigger under-seat storage of 35 litres, making it considerably larger than the current Chetak 29 series.

The new Chetak gets a longer seat by 80 mm at 725 mm. The footboard is longer by 25 mm making for better legroom and knee room for the rider. The electric scooter continues to get a steel metal monocoque bodyshell.

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Specifications

Power comes from a 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) electric motor that's now lighter than the one on the previous model and is good for a top speed of 73 kmph. Bajaj has used more sheet metal around the battery pack for added protection. Moreover, there's a new cooling layout for the motor and controllers, and a new iFuse feature for circuit safety. The e-scooter gets two ride modes - Eco and Sport.

Bajaj says that the production cost of the vehicle has been reduced by 45 per cent thanks to revamped engineering on the electric scooter.

Bookings are now open for the new Chetak 35 series online and at over 200 dealerships across the country. Deliveries will commence for the 3501 variants from late December onwards, while the 3502 variants will be handed over to customers from January 2025. The e-scooter will be available with 3 years/50,000 km warranty as standard.

