Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2025 Ather 450 Series To Launch On January 4, Will Get Several Upgrades Including Magic Twist. Check Details

2025 Ather 450 series to launch soon, will get Magic Twist feature and more. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jan 2025, 08:10 AM
Follow us on:
  • Ather 450 series electric scooters will get two new colour schemes. It is also expected that there will also be new features on offer.
The 2025 Ather 450 will be launched on January 2025, and will several upgrades including the introduction of Magic Twist

Ather 450, the debutante product of the Indian electric two wheeler maker, is all set to get an update soon. Recently, Ather Energy announced that the 2025 Ather 450 will be launched on January 4, 2025. While the company has not revealed what the updates could be, Ather has given out subtle hints as to what to expect from the upcoming update to the electric scooter.

To begin with, the 2025 Ather 450 will be an upgrade to the existing model, rather than a completely new model. The biggest upgrade to the 450 series will be the introduction of the ‘Magic Twist’ feature. First introduced with the Ather 450 Apex, the ‘Magic Twist’ allows users to brake by twisting the throttle instead of using the brakes manually. It allows the riders to twist the throttle to speed up, slow down, or come to a complete stop.

Also Read : Ather Rizta electric scooter prices to increase from January 1

Ather 450, Rizta price hike

The Bangalore based electric two wheeler maker had earlier announced a price hike across its model range starting from today (January 1, 2025). The AtherRizta arrived earlier this year as the brand’s first offering for family buyers and the electric scooter is all set to get its first price hike.

The price hike is expected to be around 5,000-6,000 over the current prices. The Rizta was launched at 1.10 lakh, going up to 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides, with the new update, the prices of the Ather 450 series are also likely to go up.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ather Energy 450 Apex
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450S
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy Rizta
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.12 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV
Engine Icon450 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Ather's IPO

Ather Energy submitted a request for an initial public offering earlier this year, which has now received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The regulatory authority has authorized Ather's proposal in conjunction with six other companies across different sectors.

The proposed IPO by Ather Energy, a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at 3,100 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by its promoters and investor shareholders. The entities participating in the OFS include Caladium Investment Pte Ltd, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II, 3State Ventures Pte Ltd, IITM Incubation Cell, and IITMS Rural Technology and Business Incubator, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2025, 08:10 AM IST
TAGS: ather 450 ather energy electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS