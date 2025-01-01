2025 Ather 450 series to launch soon, will get Magic Twist feature and more. Check details

Ather 450, the debutante product of the Indian electric two wheeler maker, is all set to get an update soon. Recently, Ather Energy announced that the 2025 Ather 450 will be launched on January 4, 2025. While the company has not revealed what the updates could be, Ather has given out subtle hints as to what to expect from the upcoming update to the electric scooter.

To begin with, the 2025 Ather 450 will be an upgrade to the existing model, rather than a completely new model. The biggest upgrade to the 450 series will be the introduction of the ‘Magic Twist’ feature. First introduced with the Ather 450 Apex, the ‘Magic Twist’ allows users to brake by twisting the throttle instead of using the brakes manually. It allows the riders to twist the throttle to speed up, slow down, or come to a complete stop.

Also Read : Ather Rizta electric scooter prices to increase from January 1

Ather 450, Rizta price hike

The Bangalore based electric two wheeler maker had earlier announced a price hike across its model range starting from today (January 1, 2025). The AtherRizta arrived earlier this year as the brand’s first offering for family buyers and the electric scooter is all set to get its first price hike.

The price hike is expected to be around ₹5,000-6,000 over the current prices. The Rizta was launched at ₹1.10 lakh, going up to ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides, with the new update, the prices of the Ather 450 series are also likely to go up.

Also watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Ather's IPO

Ather Energy submitted a request for an initial public offering earlier this year, which has now received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The regulatory authority has authorized Ather's proposal in conjunction with six other companies across different sectors.

The proposed IPO by Ather Energy, a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹3,100 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by its promoters and investor shareholders. The entities participating in the OFS include Caladium Investment Pte Ltd, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II, 3State Ventures Pte Ltd, IITM Incubation Cell, and IITMS Rural Technology and Business Incubator, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: