2025 Ather 450 series launched with enhanced range and features. Check details

The Ather 450 series has been the bread and butter for the Indian electric two wheeler company. It was also the company’s debutante product launched in 2018. Now though, the company has updated the 450 series with a slew of upgrades starting from physical appearance to hardware and features. Test rides and bookings are now open across India for interested customers. Here’s what's new on the 2025 Ather 450 series.

1 2025 Ather 450 series: Prices The 2025 Ather 450S will be available starting at ₹1,29,999, the 2025 Ather 450X with the 2.9 kWh battery will be priced starting at ₹1,46,999 and the 2025 Ather 450X with the 3.7 kWh battery will be available starting at ₹1,56,999. The 450 Apex is now priced at ₹1,99,999 with the Pro Pack.

2 2025 Ather 450 series: Design and colour options With the 2025 Ather 450 series, the company has gone with the same design as before with its sporty design language. However, the company has introduced a few new colour options to keep the design fresh. The 2025 Ather 450 series now gets two new colour options, Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue. Alongside, the 2025 Ather 450 series continues to get the old colour palette consisting of five colour options - True Red, Lunar Grey, Cosmic Black, Space Grey and Still White.

3 2025 Ather 450 series: Enhanced hardware The new 450 series continues to feature the same battery pack and the motor setup as before. Moreover the suspension setup too remains similar to the model it replaces. However, Ather has added a new set of tires to the 450 series to enhance its range. The 2025 Ather 450 series gets new multi-compound tyres developed in collaboration with MRF. These enhancements improve the claimed TrueRange across the lineup bringing the 450X 3.7 kWh up to 130 km (IDC Range 161 km), the 450 Apex up to 130 km (IDC Range 157 km), the 450X 2.9 kWh up to 105 km (IDC Range 126 km) and the 450S Up to 105 km (IDC Range 122 km).

5 2025 Ather 450 series: More accessories With the 2025 Ather 450 series, the company has enhanced the list of accessories provided as standard. The 450X (2.9 kWh) now includes the Ather Duo for faster charging (0-80 per cent in 3 hours) while the 450 Apex comes bundled with Ather’s smart Halo helmet.

