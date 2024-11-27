2024 River Indie: Here's what's new on the updated version of the electric scooter

River Indie, the practical electric scooter has just been updated by the manufacturer and is now offered at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Although not much has changed on the design front of the River Indie, it does get mechanical updates making it more affordable to maintain as well as requiring fewer maintenance stops. Below is a quick list of things featured on the new e-scooter:

The updated version of the River Indie has launched at a price of ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets two new colour options along with a chain driv

1 Drivetrain The highlight feature of the new River Indie is the chain drive system that it gets along with its single-speed gearbox. The manufacturer claims that this simplifies the design of the scooter making it easier to maintain and increases the durability of the whole system as well. Additionally, the new chain system also requires fewer service stops.

2 New colours The River Indie now gets new paint schemes, these include a Winter White and Storm Grey for the new model. The scooter will also be available in the colour options that it previously offered namely Monsoon Blue, Summer Red and Spring Yellow. All of these colours are combined with glossy black panels making the theme of the scooter dual-toned.

3 Performance The River Indie gets a mid-drive PMSM electric motor that churns out 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) of peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. The manufacturer has equipped the scooter with three riding modes including Eco, Ride and Rush. The scooter is rated for a top speed of 90 kmph and can accelerate from a standstill to 40 kmph in 3.7 seconds, both in Rush mode. According to River's claim, the Indie can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours using a standard charger and offers a range of 110 km (True Range) on a fully charged battery in Eco mode.

5 Specifications The River Indie is equipped with front footpegs and a large floorboard allowing a decent amount of stuff to be transported on the floor of the EV two-wheeler. It also gets 14-inch wheels and features an overall 55 litres of lockable storage. Under the seat, it gets a 43-litre capacity and the glovebox has 12 litres worth of storage space.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: