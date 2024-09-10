2024 Paris Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker brings home the Tata Curvv EV

India’s sport shooter and double-Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is now a proud owner of the Tata Curvv EV coupe SUV. The Indian athlete, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, was seen taking delivery of her new electric vehicle. This is the second instance of Tata delivering its new EV to Olympic winners after the first Curvv EV was delivered to hockey player PR Sreejesh, who won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The automaker delivered the Curvv EV to Manu Bhaker with Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director - Tata Motors, handing over the keys. The car was handed over on September 9 which is also celebrated as World EV Day. Tata shared images of the athlete taking delivery of her new electric SUV finished in Pure Grey with blacked-out wheels. The cabin is finished in dark grey and white bringing a nice contrast. The automaker has also added custom neck pillows with Manu’s name embroidered for a personal touch.

Tata Curvv EV Specifications

The Curvv EV is based on the automaker’s Acti.ev platform that also underpins the new Punch EV. The SUV has two battery pack options - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The former promises a range of 502 km, while the latter offers a range of 585 km on a single charge. The 45 kWh also gets a smaller capacity motor churning out 110 kW (147 bhp), while the 55 kWh version makes 123 kW (165 bhp). Both motors churn out 215 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Curvv EV Features

On the safety front, the Curvv EV comes with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, ESP, hill start and descent control, blindspot monitoring, and the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) to alert pedestrians. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, ambient lighting, a new four-spoke multi-function steering wheel with the illuminated logo, a 9-speaker sound system, a 10.2-inch instrument console and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with the Arcade.ev apps feature.

Tata Curvv EV Prices

The Tata Curvv EV is priced from ₹17.49 lakh, going up to ₹21. 99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

