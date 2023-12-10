Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 2024 Mini Cooper Se Dons John Cooper Works Looks, But No Extra Grunt

2024 Mini Cooper SE gets John Cooper Works look, specification remains unchanged

Mini has uncovered the new Cooper SE and this time with John Cooper Works trim. The new Mini Cooper SE premium electric hatchback comes with a punchy JCW look. While the car has received a host of cosmetic updates featuring a more peppy design, on the powertrain front, it remains unchanged as the standard model. In a nutshell, the update is basically only about the appearance.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 17:28 PM
Follow us on:
The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.

The new Mini Cooper SE with the JCW trim package comes incorporating a revised front grille surround. The brand logo too comes finished in high-gloss black. The premium electric hatchback also features individual light signatures in the LED headlamps, including dual simple horizontal stripes acting as daytime running lights.

Also Read : MINI Countryman Shadow Edition launched in India at 49 lakh

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
MINI Cooper
₹ 38 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
MINI Countryman
₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tunwal Mini Lithino
₹ 0.55 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Apart from these elements, the JCW trim of the EV comes fitted with special 8-inch 10-spoke wheels with dual-tone design. These wheels come with red brake callipers. The electric car also features contrasting roof and wing mirror caps painted in Chilli Red and gets red graphics running over the hood. The car gets not only exterior updates but cabin upgrades as well.

The EV features sportier seats with synthetic leather and contrast red stitching. The dashboard and door panels also come with a unique black and red theme. There is a large centre touchscreen infotainment system which has been updated with a Go-Kart mode that changes interior lighting to red and optimises the throttle response of the Cooper SE.

On the mechanical front, the EV remains the same as the standard model. Powering the Mini Cooper SE JCW is an electric powertrain that churns out 12 bhp peak power and 330 Nm torque. Providing juice to the powertrain is a 54.2 kWh battery pack, which promises a 402 km range on a single charge. The EV is capable of accelerating to 0-96 kmph in 6.7 seconds and can be charged 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2023, 17:28 PM IST
TAGS: Cooper Mini Mini Cooper Mini Cooper SE luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS