2024 Bajaj Chetak to launch this week. Here's what it might get

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 14:16 PM
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the next generation of the Chetak on December 20.
2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901
The upcoming Bajaj Chetak is expected to feature upgrades to its design, features and specs.
The upcoming Bajaj Chetak is expected to feature upgrades to its design, features and specs.

The Indian two wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the updated version of its electric two wheeler, Chetak, on December 20.The Bajaj Chetak EV was first launched in 2020, and since then it has visually remained the same. Currently there are seven variants of the Chetak on offer. With the new model, Bajaj expected to make design enhancements along with upgrades to features and practicality.

2024 Bajaj Chetak: What do we know so far

Bajaj terms the upcoming Chetak as “The Best Chetak Yet". While details are scarce, the next-gen Bajaj Chetak is expected to be mounted on a newly developed chassis that will bring notable improvements and bigger under-seat storage is likely to be on offer. The current Chetak offers about 21 litres of under-seat storage, which is one of the lowest in the segment. The two-wheeler maker is expected to move the battery under the floorboard, similar to the Ather Rizta and TVS iQube.

Also Read : Bajaj responds to Chetak fire incident in Aurangabad, says no battery issues found

The update to the electric scooter should also make way for a redesigned battery pack, which could offer more range while packing a similar capacity to the existing options available. The current Bajaj Chetak offers between 123 km and 137 km, depending on the variant.

2024 Bajaj Chetak: New variants

A few spy shots of the Bajaj Chetak have confirmed that it will feature a round LED headlight, curvy body panels, and a bulbous rear profile. The spy shots indicated that the update will also bring in a more affordable version of the electric scooter. This new version will cut down on some of the features and lower the specs and range.

Additionally, this new variant will also feature steel wheels and use drum brakes at both ends. Moreover, it won’t have a lockable glove box and will feature a physical ignition key slot. Interestingly, the new variant is expected to have a monochrome LCD instrument cluster in place of the TFT display found on the more pricier Chetak variants.

Also watch: Honda Activa e electric scooter unveiled | First Look | Launch, price, range, features explained

The Bajaj Chetak has found acceptance with the masses with its no-nonsense approach and good looks. The e-scooter has aged rather well and continues to look fresh and vibrant despite newer rivals coming in the last few years.

Also Read : Honda Activa e vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Which family scooter should you go for

Prices for the new-gen Bajaj Chetak will see a marginal revision over the current model. The e-scooter is presently priced between 96,000 and 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 14:16 PM IST

