2024 Audi A6 breaks cover: Goes all electric for the first time. Check details

Audi has revealed the A6 e-tron in both Sportback and Avant models, expanding its electric vehicle lineup. These new models are built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, developed in collaboration with Porsche, and share similarities with the recently launched Q6 e-tron SUV.

Following Audi’s updated naming system, where odd-numbered models are internal combustion engines (ICE) and even-numbered are electric vehicles (EVs), the Audi A6 e-tron is the electric counterpart to the upcoming Audi A7 sedan.

Audi A6: Design and Aesthetics

The design of the Audi A6 e-tron is subtle but modern, featuring split headlamps similar to the Q6 e-tron with slimmer upper LED DRLs. These customizable LEDs, combined with Audi’s Matrix beams, offer advanced lighting options.

The front of the A6 e-tron has a glossy black finish contrasting with the body-colored, sealed trapezoidal grille. The bonnet's sharp character lines add a touch of aggressiveness, and the S6 variants have sportier bumper inserts.

Audi A6: Aerodynamic efficiency

The A6 e-tron prioritises aerodynamic efficiency, with a drag coefficient of 0.21cd, making it Audi’s most aerodynamic vehicle to date. The Sportback design enhances both performance and interior space, resembling the ICE-powered Audi A7, while the Avant has a low-slung stance and pronounced rear fenders.

The side profile is sleek with contrasting cladding to reduce visual bulk and deep curves for an elegant look. At the rear, the continuous light bar and second-generation OLED tail lights can display variable patterns. The illuminated Audi logo on the tailgate is unique to the Audi A6 e-tron.

Measuring 4,928mm in length, 1,923mm in width, and 1,527mm in height, the A6 e-tron offers a spacious interior with a 27-litre front trunk (frunk) and a 502-litre rear boot. Standard 19-inch wheels can be upgraded to 21-inch.

Audi A6: Interior and technology

Inside, the Audi A6 e-tron mirrors the Q6 e-tron’s electronic architecture, featuring a curved display with an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen running on an Android-based OS. A separate 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger helps avoid driver distraction. The car also includes a head-up display with augmented reality and an AI-supported Audi assistant for voice commands.

The ambient lighting strip at the base of the windscreen changes colour and functions as a charging indicator and turn signal. The new steering wheel features touch surfaces instead of traditional buttons, and the driver’s door pad now includes a touch-based control panel for managing the mirror, seat, and light settings.

The interior is designed with a combination of fabric, satin silver, and gloss black finishes, complemented by contrast stitching, and completely avoids the use of leather. Additional features include a 20-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a comprehensive ADAS suite, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic glass roof that can alternate between transparent and opaque.

Audi A6: Performance and variants

The Audi A6 e-tron is available globally in three variants: a base RWD with 282 bhp, a Performance RWD with 362 bhp, and a top-spec Quattro AWD with 422 bhp. The high-performance Audi S6 e-tron models offer Quattro AWD and up to 543 bhp with launch control.

AWD variants feature a front asynchronous motor producing 188 bhp and 275 Nm of torque, and a rear permanent magnet synchronous motor delivering 375 bhp and 580 Nm of torque. The base RWD variant is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in six seconds, the Quattro AWD in 4.5 seconds, and the S6 e-tron in 3.9 seconds, with top speeds of 210 kmph for the regular models and 240 kmph for the S6.

The new Audi A6 is available in two battery options: an 83kWh battery for the base RWD variant with a WLTP-claimed range of 610 kms, and a 100kWh battery for other variants, offering ranges from 647 kms to 756 kms. The 100kWh battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 21 minutes with 270kW at 800 volts. Audi claims a 310 kms range can be achieved in just 10 minutes of charging. The A6 e-tron also features charging ports on both sides and offers adaptive air suspension as an optional extra.

