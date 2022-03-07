Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 2022 Mg Zs Ev Vs Tata Nexon Ev: Which Green Suv To Choose?

2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?

The 2022 MG ZS Ev competes with rivals like Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 01:21 PM
Tata Nexon Ev is much cheaper than ZS EV, but the Tata SUV gives tough competition to MG model.

The 2022 MG ZS EV has finally hit showrooms in India after much waiting. The new ZS EV comes with a revised styling, new features and more power. The MG ZS electric SUV comes refreshing its rivalry with competitors such as Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Tata Nexon EV, which has helped the homegrown auto manufacturer to grab 70 per cent of the Indian electric car market, is going to be the toughest rival the new MG ZS EV has to deal with.

(Also read: 2022 MG ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here)

While the 2022 MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV compete with each other on roads, here is a comparison between these two battery-electric SUVs that have reshaped the Indian electric car market.

2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

 2022 MG ZS EVTata Nexon EV
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) 21.99 lakh - 25.88 lakh 14.29 lakh - 16.90 lakh

The 2022 MG Zs EV comes available at a starting price of 21.99 lakh and the pricing goes up to 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV is available at pricing ranging between 14.29 and 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Dimension

 2022 MG ZS EVTata Nexon EV
Length4,323 mm3,993 mm
Width1,809 mm1,811 mm
Height1,649 mm1,606 mm
Wheelbase2,581 mm2,498 mm

The 2022 MG ZS EV measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, 1,649 in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,581 mm.

The Tata Nexon EV is a five-seater compact SUV and it measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width, 1,606 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

The MG ZS EV is clearly bigger and has a longer wheelbase compared to Tata Nexon EV.

2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification

The 2022 MG ZS EV gets power from an IP69 rated 50.3 kWh battery pack that offers a 461 km range on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of churning out 176 PS of power and it can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

Tata Nexon EV on the other hand comes powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack that generates 132 PS of power. The SUV offers a 312 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 01:21 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV Tata Motors tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV ZS Ev MG Motor MG electric car electric SUV electric vehicle EV electric mobility
