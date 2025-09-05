HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles India's First Tesla Model Y Delivered To Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

India’s first Tesla Model Y goes to Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 05 Sept 2025, 15:29 pm
  • The first unit of the Tesla Model Y electric crossover has been delivered a month after bookings commenced. 

Tesla Model Y deliveries
The first unit of the Tesla Model Y has been delivered to Pratap Sarnaik, the Transport Minister of Maharashtra (ANI)
After a month of opening bookings, the first Tesla Model Y has been delivered. The first customer of the electric crossover is Pratap Sarnaik, who is Maharashtra's Transport Minister. The Model Y in the Pearl White Multi-Coat colour option was delivered at the 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

A video shared on LiveMint shows the minister taking delivery of his new Model Y in Pearl White. Tesla offers the crossover in 6 exterior colour options regardless of the variant, and these include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. Out of these, Stealth Grey comes with no additional cost.

The Pearl White Multi-Coat, alongside Diamond Black, can be had for an additional 95,000. The Glacier Blue paint scheme is available for 1.25 lakh over the ex-showroom price. The Quicksilver or Ultra Red variants incur an additional cost of 1.85 lakh.

Tesla Model Y: Interior options

The Model Y is offered with two interior themes with no extra charges: All Black or Black and White. Additionally, Tesla offers the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for an extra 6 lakh. FSD features are subject to regulatory approvals, and in its current form, the system requires active driver supervision. The Model Y is slated to receive OTA updates as the FSD suite evolves over time.

Tesla Model Y: Battery and range

Tesla Model Y India
The Tesla Model Y India is the first product from the American brand in India
Tesla Model Y India
The Tesla Model Y India is the first product from the American brand in India

The Tesla Model Y is sold on our shores with two battery pack options. The 60 kWh unit in the standard model provides up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range. The 75 kWh battery pack that is fitted in the Long Range variant delivers up to 622 km of claimed range on a single charge.

The crossover is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor that delivers 295 bhp of maximum power. With this, it can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The Model Y is compatible with Tesla's Supercharging network, and a 15-minute charge is estimated to return between 238-267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

First Published Date: 05 Sept 2025, 15:29 pm IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla India Tesla Model Y

