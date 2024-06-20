Zoomcar partners Air India Express to allow direct car rentals from airports

Self-drive car sharing platform Zoomcar Holdings on Thursday said it has partnered with Air India Express to allow customers to book self-drive cars directly from the airport on the airline's mobile app as well as the website in 19 cities.

The collaboration also caters to the customer with varying requirements, leveraging the extensive fleet options and ensuring ample space for baggage carried through Air India Express's add-on packs such as carry-on-Xtra, international connecting baggage, and special equipment, Zoomcar said in a statement.

This collaboration will offer the customer access to self-driven car rentals in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Madurai, Mumbai, Pune, Tiruchirappalli, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, it said.

"We're focused on providing improved and personalised travel experiences for our guests at Zoomcar, and our partnership with Air India Express is another stepping stone towards this goal.

"With our airport delivery feature, getting a self-drive car from arrival to departure is as easy as online food delivery and the freedom to explore new places at your own will," Zoomcar Co-founder and CEO Greg Moran said.

Zoomcar offers a wide range of self-drive cars hosted by locals, including SUVs, hatchbacks, sedans as well as electric vehicles. "With our collaboration, our guests at airports will have unmatched flexibility and control over their journeys," Air India Express CCO Ankur Garg said.

