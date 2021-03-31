Zlatan Ibrahimović and his AC Milan teammates will be getting new BMW cars

It looks like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and all of his AC Milan teammates are about to be getting all-new BMW cars after the famous Italian football club has signed a partnership with German luxury car manufacturer BMW on Wednesday.

Under this partnership, BMW has become AC Milan's new automotive partner and premium partner. The carmaker is claimed to be supplying the team's players with BMW cars of their choice.

While the partnership has been announced, there are no financial details disclosed by any of the parties, neither the length of the deal. However, AC Milan called it a multi-year partnership, hinting at a long-term partnership.

Talking about the deal, AC Milan's chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig has said that the partnership is about how well the brands are working together. "We talked about innovation, about passion. That supersedes everything. We are never going to disclose commercial terms for any of our partners for various reasons. But this is also building AC Milan and building the brand," Stylsvig also added.

Talking about this partnership between BMW and AC Milan, the club's president Paolo Scaroni has said that BMW, much like AC Milan, is a synonym for excellence, style, and innovation. "So we are truly delighted to embark on this journey and head toward a progressive and sustainable future together, for the benefit of all," he further added.

Automakers sponsoring the sports teams is nothing new. Last year, BMW had signed sponsorship agreements with five of the world's leading esports teams, which are - Cloud 9 (US), Fnatic (UK), Funplus Phoenix (China), G2 Esports (Germany), and T1 (South Korea).