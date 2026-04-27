You can drive a Nissan Magnite or Gravite without owning it. Here's how

Nissan has announced a strategic partnership with Avis India to introduce leasing and subscription-based mobility solutions for corporate and individual customers. Under this strategy, the Nissan Magnite and Nissan Gravite , two key products from the Japanese auto major in the Indian market, will be available for leasing and subscription. This means a consumer who doesn't want to buy and own a Nissan Magnite or Gravite can still keep the car to themselves and drive the vehicle.

The lease and subscription plans for Nissan Magnite and Gravite are designed with tenure options of up to 60 months and a usage cap of up to 50,000 km.

The collaboration between Nissan and Avis aims to address the growing demand for flexible and asset-light mobility options in India. The rental plans under this scheme start at ₹9,399 per month.

If you are interested in this scheme and planning to opt for the lease and subscription, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer of this plan.

Nissan cars available for lease and subscription

Under the partnership between Nissan and Avis, both the Magnite SUV and Gravite MPV are available for lease and subscription for customers. There are multiple structured leasing and subscription plans on offer for these two models, which the consumers can select as per their preference. The subscription plans start at ₹9,399 per month, excluding GST. However, these plans are available for select variants only.

The lease and subscription plans are designed with tenure options of up to 60 months and a usage cap of up to 50,000 km. The plans are designed to provide a hassle-free ownership experience to the consumers. These plans include procurement, registration, maintenance, insurance, and end-of-term services.

Benefits of Nissan's lease and subscription plans

The lease and subscription plan is referred to as the Nissan Intelligent Ownership program, which is a comprehensive ‘pay-per-use’ model where Avis India will manage the vehicle's entire lifecycle. It comes with benefits like zero down payment, zero resale stress, zero service charges, zero insurance and zero road tax. Also, it comes with flexible tenures, and the consumer doesn't need to worry about the depreciation factor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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