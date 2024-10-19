What can you buy in India for the price of this Honda 750 cc scooter?

Honda has recently brought out the updated Forza 750 GT scooter, which comes with a starting price of £10,499 (approximately ₹11.55 lakh). While such a price tag is quite remarkable for a scooter, BMW does sell its C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW has also unveiled the electric CE 04 at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This offers 41 bhp of maximum power and 62 Nm of peak torque, while the Honda Forza 750 boasts 57.7 bhp and 69 Nm of torque with its 750 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.

Also Read : Upcoming two-wheelers in India

The Forza 750 will not be coming to India anytime soon, and even if it does, it will have to do so in a more-costly Completely Built Unit (CBU) guise. In a market, where the average scooter is priced between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, the Honda Forza 750 would be slotted within the price range of four-wheelers. If you are in the market for brand-new SUVs or high-performance sports bikes that could be had for the price of this scooter, here is a detailed list of five such vehicles that you can buy today: