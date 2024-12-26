Yearender special: Five cars launched in 2024 that we loved to drive. And why

The year 2024 was peppered with several car launches, a few new and many facelift versions. And while the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market may have entered a cooling-down phase after giddy highs of previous years, automakers kept the interest levels buzzing with sparkling new and updated models.

The mass-market segment in the country saw a plethora of models being driven in across price brackets, body types and powertrain options. And while each car comes with its fair share of pros and cons, a few were more significant than others. At least to us.

Here's a list of five car models brought out in 2024 that were just that little bit extra special to us. And why.

Hyundai Creta facelift

2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.

The Creta remains the powerplayer in Hyundai Motor India's portfolio and the Koreans didn't lose a moment in driving the latest version of the mid-size SUV in the country. Launched in January itself, the latest Creta model had a base price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom) and sported a more sophesticated exterior styling and an updated feature list within, including ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System. Of course, the sportier Creta N Line was subsequentally launched as well but to us, Creta OG was still the biggest highlights from Hyundai this year.

The latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks nothing like the latest Swift that was launched earlier in 2024. This is the first time ever that the sedan has taken an entirely different route, in terms of exterior styling, from the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki may have begun betting big on SUVs but a few models remain its bread and butter. Among them is the Dzire that has continued to go from strength to strength despite the overall lacking affection for sedans in India. The latest Dzire has been universally liked for its exterior styling update and looks far more premium than it ever has. The cabin feature list has also been updated to match what other new-age Maruti Suzuki models have on offer. Of course, becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to score a perfect five-star rating in Global NCAP ratings made this car our favourite from the company as well.

The most-talked about launch of 2024 was undoubtedly that of Mahindra Thar Roxx. And that is saying quite a lot considering the Indian carmaker also drove out two radical EVs here in the form of BE 6 and XEV9. The Thar Roxx though is the champion in Mahindra's stable and manages to better Thar in almost every way - dedicated doors for backseat passengers, far more plush cabin, much better drive dynamics and an updated feature list while still have that aggressive styling and dimension on the outside - the Thar Roxx has been a confident play on a proven startegy.

Citroen Basalt is based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.

It may surprise many that we are including Citroen Basalt in this list but honestly, this was surprised us as well. And in a good way. Kudos to the French carmaker for experimenting with a coupe body profile and the SUV seriously benefits from great styling bits. The feature list may not match up to what rivals have but the cabin is fairly spacious and the turbo petrol engine version, in particular, is fun to drive. At a compelling base price of ₹8 lakh and going up to nearly ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom), this here is the first Citroen model in India that we have found easy to recommend.

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV earlier this month at a starting price of ₹ 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with two choices of battery packs including a 45 kWh unit and a 55 kWh unit.

Tata Motors deserves a lot of praise for not sitting on its laurels, something easy to do considering the lion's share it has in the Indian EV market. While the Curvv engine version has also been launched, it is the Curvv EV that caught our attention more. The coupe-SUV body type is great of course but a range of over 500 kms and a modern cabin helps it stand out from not just its siblings but anything rivals have at present.

Notable mentions: JSW MG Motor drove out Windsor EV and introduced the battery subscription program with it. BYD introduced Seal EV as a premium sports sedan. Honda Amaze sedan also got a more decked up while Toyota brought out the latest Camry hybrid model in the country.

