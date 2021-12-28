XUV700 to Tata Punch: Indian cars that passed global crash tests in 2021

2021 has seen more Indian cars undergo global crash tests. Few of them passed among all the cars that went through the tests, some of them in flying colours. Here is a quick look at all the cars, made in India, sailed through the tests at global level.

Billed as the flagship model from Mahindra and Mahindra, XUV700 underwent the Global NCAP crash tests soon after its official price launch in November. Mahindra XUV700 scores five stars for adult occupant's protection and four stars for child safety. The XUV700 joined an elite list of safest Indian cars which also feature XUV300, Thar SUVs from the same carmaker.

XUV700 comes with seven airbags, latest-generation Electronic Stability Program, cornering lamps, 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitoring and a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems' highlights like Front Collission Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, High Beam Assist, among others.

Tata Motors' latest offering Punch SUV proved that size does not matter when it comes to safety. Ahead of its launch in October this year, Tata Punch passed the Global NCAP crash tests in flying colours, securing a five-star rating. Besides getting the top rating for adult occupant protection, Punch secured 4-star rating for child occupant protection as well.

Tata Punch is offered with a host of safety features, The Punch comes with a slew of safety features, some of which are segment-firsts. It gets Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Perimetric Alarm System, Reverse Parking Camera, Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders, Tire Puncture Repair Kit. Its segment-first features include Brake Sway Control.

Besides the Punch SUV, Tata Motors saw three more of its models pass the crash tests by global agencies. Among its ICE fleet, the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor subcompact sedan scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests earlier this year in January. The two cars joined Altroz and Nexon, besides Punch, as some of the safest cars from Tata Motors.

The Tigor and Tiago achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Tigor and Tiago offers 2 frontal airbags as standard.

Tigor EV became the first Indian electric car to be tested by Global NCAP agency for safety ratings. The Tigor EV, which was launched earlier this year as India's most affordable electric car, secured four-star rating at the crash test. Tata Tigor EV was assessed in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags as standard. Besides dual airbags, the Tigor EV also comes with other safety features such as ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Among other Indian cars that passed safety tests conducted by global agencies was Magnite sub-compact SUV from Nissan. Almost a year ago, the Magnite SUV went through crash tests at the ASEAN NCAP and returned with a four-star safety rating.

Launched in December, 2020, the Magnite SUV comes with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. It also gets safety features like vehicle stability control, traction control and hill start assist for its higher-spec trims.

Renault's seven-seater MPV Triber was the only other car to pass the Global NCAP crash tests this year. Triber MPV underwent the safety test earlier in May when it secured a rating of four stars. The Renault Triber MPV fared satisfactorily as far as protection offered to adult occupant driver and passenger is concerned. However, it did not do as well in child safety test where it showed hints of major injuries in case of an impact.

Renault offers Triber MPV with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child safety locks, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders and speed alert warnings.