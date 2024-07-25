X-Trail to Magnite facelift: Nissan to bring 5 new cars to India. Check details

The first car that the brand will launch is the X-Trail. The bookings for the SUV will be opened soon for a pre-booking amount of ₹1 lakh. The price will be revealed on 1st August with deliveries starting around the same time. The X-Trail will be the flagship SUV for the brand.

2 Nissan Magnite facelift

The next launch from Nissan will be the Magnite facelift. It will come with a new set of bumpers in the front as well as at the rear. There could be few feature additions. However, the brand would not make any mechanical changes. So, it would continue to come with the same engine and transmission options.