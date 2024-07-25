Copyright © HT Media Limited
X Trail To Magnite Facelift: Nissan To Bring 5 New Cars To India. Check Details

X-Trail to Magnite facelift: Nissan to bring 5 new cars to India. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM
  • Nissan has a concrete plan for the Indian market that involves launching five new cars, including an affordable electric vehicle.
Nissan is bringing back the X-Trail to the Indian market. It will come through the CBU route which means the prices could be slightly on the higher side. There would be three colours on offer - Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black

Nissan Motor India is preparing to launch its flagship SUV in the Indian market, the X-Trail. For quite some time now, the brand has only had the Magnite on sale. However, that is about to change soon. Nissan says that they have a concrete plan for the Indian market which includes launching five cars. Here is what the brand plans to launch in FY24-26. 

1Nissan X-Trail

The first car that the brand will launch is the X-Trail. The bookings for the SUV will be opened soon for a pre-booking amount of 1 lakh. The price will be revealed on 1st August with deliveries starting around the same time. The X-Trail will be the flagship SUV for the brand. 

2Nissan Magnite facelift

The next launch from Nissan will be the Magnite facelift. It will come with a new set of bumpers in the front as well as at the rear. There could be few feature additions. However, the brand would not make any mechanical changes. So, it would continue to come with the same engine and transmission options. 

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM IST
