One of China’s largest technology conglomerates Xiaomi could reveal its first electric car by the end of this year, CarScoops reported. The long-awaited electric vehicle received government approval for production last month, though its first images were leaked online in January this year. The company had first announced its plans to produce an EV about two years ago.

The EV has been codenamed MS11 and is called Xiaomi Modena by local media reporters China. As per Car News China, the trial production of the car started last month at a factory in Beijing and the facility is said to be building roughly 50 prototypes each week. Xiaomi is said to be on schedule to receive approval from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in the coming month or two. Once this approval comes through, it will be able to start selling its electric car.

Once launched, the Xiaomi Modena will rival vehicles such as Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal with a local starting pricing in the region of 200,000 yuan ($27,400). As per the car's leaked images, its exterior design is constituted of large LED headlights and relatively simple front bumper. Xiaomi's first EV is also expected to get flush door handles, a roof-mounted LiDAR, and a panoramic glass roof just like what is found on the Tesla Model 3.

Expect the electric car to come with a massive 101 kWh ternary battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture. It could be able to travel up to 800 kilometres or 497 miles on a single charge. It will be equipped with a self-developed electric motor while its batteries will be provided by CATL and BYD.

Until last year, Хіаоmі hаs invested more than 3 billion уuаn (roughly converted to $433 million) іn іtѕ automotive dіvіѕіоn, with a tеаm оf оvеr 2,300 реорlе deployed in research and development.

