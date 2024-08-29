Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: How they stand against each other

The Xiaomi SU7 and the BYD Seal are similarly styled EVs from Chinese carmakers. While Xiaomi recently showcased its new all-electric performance-oriented sedan, BYD has already been selling its sedan in the country. With a focus on luxury and convenience, the Seal is only remotely similar to the SU7 in terms of overall exterior design.

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Dimensions

The SU7's length is 4,997 mm, its width is 1,963 mm, its height is 1,455 mm and the wheelbase measures 3,000 mm.

The Seal on the other hand has a length of 4,800 mm. Its width is 1,875 mm, height is 1,460 mm and the wheelbase is 2,920 mm.

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Performance

The newly announced SU7 claims to do a 0-100 time of just 2.78 seconds on the Max variant. This claim however remains yet to be tested in the real world. With motors producing up to 569 bhp and 635 Nm of torque, the claimed top speed of the Xiaomi SU7 is 265 km/h.

The BYD Seal does a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds and offers different powertrain options like the SU7. However, the Seal claims numbers in the range of 523 bhp and 670 Nm with a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Battery and Range

In the top-spec variant, the Xiaomi EV provides a range of up to 800 km with fast charging for long trips.

BYD uses its ‘Blade Battery’ technology in the Seal, offering a maximum range of 650 km.

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Technology and Features

The features list of the Xiaomi SU7 is longer than that of the BYD Seal. Some of the features that the SU7 gets over the Seal are as follows: Heated rear seats, a built-in-refrigerator, V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) power transfer, a dashcam, a 16.1-inch 3k resolution infotainment as opposed to 15.6-inch rotational screen in the BYD, 25 speaker system against the Seal's 12 speakers.

The Seal also get some things better than the SU7: 2 wireless chargers instead of a single in the SU7, mood lighting, heated ORVMs, an air-purifier and 9 airbags as opposed to 7 in the SU7.

