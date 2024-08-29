HT Auto
Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: How they stand against each other

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 06:24 AM
Xiaomi SU7 and BYD Seal, the two Chinese-made electric sedans are disrupting the automotive space with enticing offerings.
Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal
With similar dolphin type-body styling both products are considered a part of the sedan category.
Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal
With similar dolphin type-body styling both products are considered a part of the sedan category.

The Xiaomi SU7 and the BYD Seal are similarly styled EVs from Chinese carmakers. While Xiaomi recently showcased its new all-electric performance-oriented sedan, BYD has already been selling its sedan in the country. With a focus on luxury and convenience, the Seal is only remotely similar to the SU7 in terms of overall exterior design.

The Xiaomi SU7 and BYD Seal both offer enticing features for their market segments. The SU7 excels in tech integration and performance, while the Seal stands out for its luxury and safety capabilities. Here is a spec-comparison of the two electric sedans based on what the manufacturers claim.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Dimensions

The SU7's length is 4,997 mm, its width is 1,963 mm, its height is 1,455 mm and the wheelbase measures 3,000 mm.

The Seal on the other hand has a length of 4,800 mm. Its width is 1,875 mm, height is 1,460 mm and the wheelbase is 2,920 mm.

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Performance

The newly announced SU7 claims to do a 0-100 time of just 2.78 seconds on the Max variant. This claim however remains yet to be tested in the real world. With motors producing up to 569 bhp and 635 Nm of torque, the claimed top speed of the Xiaomi SU7 is 265 km/h.

The BYD Seal does a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds and offers different powertrain options like the SU7. However, the Seal claims numbers in the range of 523 bhp and 670 Nm with a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Battery and Range

In the top-spec variant, the Xiaomi EV provides a range of up to 800 km with fast charging for long trips.

BYD uses its ‘Blade Battery’ technology in the Seal, offering a maximum range of 650 km.

Also Read : A road trip in an electric car in mind? Check out these top tips

Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Technology and Features

The features list of the Xiaomi SU7 is longer than that of the BYD Seal. Some of the features that the SU7 gets over the Seal are as follows: Heated rear seats, a built-in-refrigerator, V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) power transfer, a dashcam, a 16.1-inch 3k resolution infotainment as opposed to 15.6-inch rotational screen in the BYD, 25 speaker system against the Seal's 12 speakers.

The Seal also get some things better than the SU7: 2 wireless chargers instead of a single in the SU7, mood lighting, heated ORVMs, an air-purifier and 9 airbags as opposed to 7 in the SU7.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 06:24 AM IST
TAGS: electric car EV electric vehicle electric mobility BYD Seal BYD India xiaomi xiaomi india SU7 Xiaomi SU7

