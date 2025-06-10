Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Wwdc 2025: Apple Carplay Gets 3 New Features With Ios 26

WWDC 2025: Apple CarPlay gets 3 new features with iOS 26

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 16:32 PM
Follow us on:

Apple has announced three new additions to CarPlay, including widgets, live activities, and the new tapback response to incoming messages.

The latest update to Apple CarPlay brings a new look, including the Liquid Glass UI seen on the phones with iOS 26
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Check Offers

American tech giant Apple announced a slew of updates for its range at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with the latest iOS 26. The latest brings a host of changes to Apple devices, and the company has now made changes to Apple CarPlay, its in-car connectivity system, bringing major upgrades for users.

Apple CarPlay iOS 26: What’s New?

Apple has also announced three new additions to CarPlay, including widgets, live activities, and the new tapback response to incoming messages. Users will now be able to pin their favourite conversations, similar to iMessage. Another major update is that the incoming call UI won’t cover the entire CarPlay screen, as it does on the current version. Instead, the incoming call will minimise at the bottom of the screen, allowing other functions to run simultaneously. This is particularly useful for those running navigation, especially at crucial traffic junctions.

Also Read : Apple CarPlay Ultra debuts in Aston Martin DBX 707. Now gets multi-screen support

The icons will have a different look in light and dark mode, and a more compact design for notifications to ensure fewer distractions when using navigation

Apple CarPlay iOS 26: New Design

Apple CarPlay also gets a new look as part of the latest redesign of iOS 26. The new design brings the transparent styling under the Liquid Glass display, which will be available on other iOS devices. The icons will have a different look in light and dark mode, and a more compact design for notifications, which will make seeing directions for navigation easier.

Apple will rollout the new CarPlay Ultra to more cars, having debuted the same on the Aston Martin DBX 707 last month

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Apple CarPlay iOS 26: Ultra to make it more cars

Apple has confirmed that its new CarPlay Ultra, which debuted on the Aston DBX 707 last month, will now be available in more cars going forward. Reports suggest that carmakers, including Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Volvo, and more, are already working with Apple to integrate CarPlay Ultra into their respective models. Expect more features on the new CarPlay to be detailed as Apple meets developers soon. The features will roll out soon for iOS users.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 16:31 PM IST
TAGS: Apple CarPlay Apple CarPlay
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS