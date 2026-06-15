Wuling Starlight 560 spotted yet again, this time at a charging station

The Wuling Starlight 560 has once again been spotted undergoing testing, as it was spotted getting charged in a mall’s parking lot. As part of SAIC-owned MG Motor and Wuling ’s partnership, the car is expected to be sold under MG’s badging and not retain its original name, similar to Wuling Cloud EV and Wuling Air EV, which are sold in India as MG Windsor EV and MG Comet EV .

The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing again, hinting at an India launch under MG branding. The midsize SUV is expected with PHEV and EV powertrains, premium features, and spacious dimensions

Additionally, the Starlight 560 is expected to be available with multiple powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and a fully-electric vehicle (BEV), similar to the model being sold in China.

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MG’s Upcoming Electric SUV: Dimensions and Size

The Wuling Starlight 560 is positioned as a mid-size SUV, and measures 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm. The upcoming Wuling Starlight 560 is similarly sized as the current MG Hector being sold in the Indian market.

Notably, the proportions of the upcoming Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to translate into a spacious cabin and ample passenger comfort. Patent filings and test mules spotted around manufacturing facilities have already hinted at the model's arrival in India. The recent sighting further cements the possibility of the Starlight 560’s arrival in India.

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Upcoming electric SUV from MG: Expected Powertrain and Features

The SUV is expected to feature a modern cabin, similar to other MG models. Key highlights include a large 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium leatherette upholstery, a 3.5-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a full-LED Lighting package, a two-spoke steering wheel, and 763 litres of boot space, among others.

The PHEV variant is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack, producing a combined peak power output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The fully-electric variant is powered by a 56.7-kWh battery pack sending power to a single electric motor generating 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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