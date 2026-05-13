Wuling Starlight 560 spotted on Indian roads again; EV and hybrid options expected

The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing once again near the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat. This marks yet another sighting of the SUV wearing temporary Gujarat registration plates, further indicating that local testing and evaluation are progressing ahead of a potential India launch.

Wuling Starlight 560: Design highlights

The latest spy shots provide a better glimpse at the SUV’s proportions and rear-end styling (@Instagram/delhisupercars)

The latest spy shots provide a clearer look at the SUV’s proportions and rear styling. The model appears to carry a more MPV-like silhouette when looking at it from the side. The rear section reveals slim connected tail-lamps that mirror the LED DRLs seen at the front. Dimensionally, the SUV sits close to the MG Hector Plus, suggesting that it could eventually be positioned in the same segment or potentially replace the three-row SUV.

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Patent filings and previous test mules indicate that the SUV will feature a full-LED lighting package with sleek front headlamps. Further design elements expected on the production model include roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, and chunky cladding to emphasise its SUV stance. The model is also expected to ride on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 215/55-section tyres.

Wuling Starlight 560: Interiors

Inside, the SUV is likely to adopt a more minimalist layout compared to current MG offerings. Expected amenities include a two-spoke steering wheel, a compact 3.5-inch driver display, and a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Leatherette upholstery may be on the cards.

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Wuling Starlight 560: Powertrain

Expected to sit in the same space as the MG Hector Plus, the Starlight 560 could arrive with both electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain options for the Indian market. (@Instagram/delhisupercars)

Globally, the Wuling Starlight 560 is offered with multiple powertrain choices, including turbo-petrol, hybrid, and fully electric setups. For India, MG is expected to prioritise electrified powertrains. The all-electric version is expected to use the same electric motor seen on the MG Windsor EV (134 bhp and 200 Nm), paired with a 56.7 kWh battery pack.

A plug-in hybrid version is also expected for the Indian market. This setup combines a petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh Shenlian LFP battery pack, producing a combined output of around 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Both the EV and hybrid variants are expected to remain front-wheel drive.

While an official launch timeline has not yet been confirmed, the upcoming SUV is expected to be positioned in the ₹13 lakh to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket depending on the variant and powertrain choice.

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