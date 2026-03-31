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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Wuling Starlight 560 Design Patented In India, Expected To Enter Indian Market As Mg Model

Wuling Starlight 560 design patented in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 31 Mar 2026, 15:16 pm
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The Wuling Starlight 560 design patent has been filed in India, likely joining MG's lineup. This SUV offers petrol-hybrid and electric powertrains, featuring premium interiors and a competitive 2.81-meter wheelbase.

Wuling Starlight 560 design patented in India
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The design patent of the Wuling Starlight 560 has been filed in India, which is expected to enter the Indian market as a new MG model. The SUV has been sighted multiple times near the company’s Gujarat manufacturing facility. Available with petrol-strong hybrid and fully-electric powertrains, it will be the first MG model to boast a petrol-strong hybrid powertrain, while the electric powertrain will add to the existing EV portfolio, namely, Comet EV, Windsor EV and ZS EV.

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Dimensions and Exterior

The SUV is expected to measure 4.75 metres in length and have a wheelbase of 2.81 metres. The exterior of the SUV is expected to boast LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a split tail lamp design. In addition to that, the model is expected to boast functional elements including roof rails, 215/55 section tyres and front and rear skid plates, among others.

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Powertrains

The Wuling Starlight 560 is available in multiple powertrains, including 1.5L Miller cycle turbocharged petrol engine producing 174.2 bhp and 290 Nm of torque, and 1.5L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with electric motors producing 194.3 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, and an electric iteration with the same power produced as an MG Windsor, which is approximately 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The EV version of the Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to be fitted with a 56.7 kWh battery pack.

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Interiors

The Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to boast a twin-spoke steering wheel, a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch digital infotainment system with wireless connectivity, along with leatherette upholstery, among others.

While the car was previously spotted near the MG’s plant in Halol, Gujarat. The top-spec variant is priced at approximately 13.52 lakh. However, the price range in India would conclude at approximately 20 lakh.

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First Published Date: 31 Mar 2026, 15:15 pm IST
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