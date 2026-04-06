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Wuling Starlight 560 caught testing in India; MG-badged SUV launch likely

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2026, 15:24 pm
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  • Wuling Starlight 560 SUV was spotted testing in India after a recent patent filing, indicating that an official launch is nearby.

Wuling Starlight 560
The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing in India once again, following its earlier design patent filing (@Instagram/vlogswithsachinv)
Wuling Starlight 560
The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing in India once again, following its earlier design patent filing
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The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted testing in India once again, this time after its design patent filing. The SUV is expected to be introduced on our shores under the MG brand, and it has been spied multiple times near the company’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat, indicating its launch is getting closer.

In terms of proportions, the Starlight 560 sits squarely within the midsize SUV space. It measures roughly 4.75 metres in length, 1.85 metres wide, and about 1.75 metres high, putting it close to the MG Hector Plus in overall footprint. The design leans towards a squared-off stance, with a relatively upright profile and conventional SUV design cues.

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The test mules and patent images seen so far point to a full-LED lighting setup. It gets sleek headlamps at the front with a split taillamp setup at the rear. Elements such as roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and 18-inch dual-tone alloys add to its rugged aesthetic. The SUV is also expected to run on 215/55-section tyres.

Interior and amenities

While interior details are sparse, the cabin is likely to follow a straightforward, tech-focused approach. Inside, one should find a two-spoke steering wheel, a compact digital instrument display, and a larger central touchscreen measuring around 12.8 inches with wireless connectivity. The interiors are expected to be upholstered in leatherette and focus on practicality rather than outright premiumness.

Also Read : Tata Tiago facelift spied testing in India ahead of its launch

Powertrain options

On the powertrain front, the Starlight 560 is offered globally in multiple variants. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual or CVT, as well as a hybrid setup combining a naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor. An all-electric version is also part of the lineup, delivering power figures identical to that of the MG Windsor EV, and it is expected to be equipped with a 56.7 kWh battery pack. Across all versions, the SUV remains a front-wheel drive offering.

While pricing for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed, the Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to be positioned within the 13 lakh to 20 lakh range (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain and variant.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2026, 15:24 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars wuling starlight 560

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