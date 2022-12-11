World's most luxurious taxi? Check out cabin that rivals Bugatti supercars

From the outside, there's nothing much that will make bystanders and fellow motorists bother for the effort of a second glance. Afterall, the shade of green may be in top-treated condition but the electrified TX5 taxi isn't exactly designed to rival the likes of Bugatti. But one particular TX5, customized by a British company called Kahn Design, draws its strength from within and boasts of a cabin like no other taxi anywhere in the world.

Say hello to the Farelady, a modified London taxi that is touted as the world's most luxurious taxi and at 120,000 pounds (approximately ₹1.21 crore), may also be the most expensive anywhere.

It isn't as if there are no modifications made on the outside. The Farelady gets a new and more imposing grille that is inspired by the grille on some of the Mercedes-Maybach models. There is also a ‘VIP’ light on the top of the vehicle. But step inside and the opulence is in opulent display. The seats are more like thrones and are clearly inspired from seats inside the Bugatti Chiron. There is generous use of leather and wood-based materials to further up the luxury quotient. And of course, there are a plethora of comfort and convenience features - from wireless phone charging to switchable LED lighting and extra USBs.

A look at the cabin of the Farelady.

Kahn Design further say that they are willing to make any further modifications that a customer may request for and are underlining the British lineage of the vehicle itself to find a chord with potential buyers. The modified taxi is available in multiple body colours and can also be purchased either in left or right-hand drive set up.

First Published Date: