Will the new MG ZS come to India? Here’s what we know

The first teasers for the upcoming generation of the MG ZS are out and the car is set to debut on August 28 for the global market. Since MG Motor has confirmed that the car will be offered with hybrid technology, it is expected to carry over the same Hybrid+ powertrain from the MG3 hatchback. Teasers reveal an extensively redesigned exterior and the car is expected to get a similar treatment for its cockpit.

In India, the ICE-powered variant of the mid-size SUV is sold under the Astor name, while the ZS label is reserved for the all-electric version. However, MG Motor sells the Astor globally under the ZS name, regardless of what’s under the hood. The new generation of the MG ZS will first launch in the markets of Europe, UK, and Australia, after which it will be sent out to other countries. While there has not been any word on an Indian launch, JSW MG Motor is expected to bring it over sometime in 2025.

What’s new with the upcoming MG ZS?

The MG ZS is likely to share its powertrain with that of the MG3 hatchback, which features self-charging Hybrid+ technology with a combined power output of 192 bhp.

The MG ZS Hybrid+ is likely to share its powertrain with that of the MG3, and this comprises a petrol engine paired with an electric motor that uses a 1.83 kWh battery pack to allow for electric-only driving for short intervals. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit makes 101 bhp, and with a 100 kW electric motor, the powertrain allows for a combined power output of 192 bhp.

The Hybrid+ powertrain features self-charging technology, and while it is the only engine option available on the MG3, the new MG ZS is expected to include a turbo-petrol variant alongside an all-electric model. If all are brought to India, it is likely that the turbo-petrol and the hybrid models will be sold as the MG Astor, keeping the ZS name for the pure EV.

Aside from the powertrain, the MG ZS receives an exterior design overhaul, and as shown in the teaser images, the mid-size SUV comes with a redesigned front fascia. It receives new LED headlamps that are more aggressive than ever and a thin chrome strip stretches across the top of the front grille to connect the two in a seamless fashion. MG has done away with the celestial grille design for a new, wider front grille that aims to put on a meaner face. The grille is flanked on either side by new air intakes, which are larger and more pronounced than before.

The rear end of the MG ZS has been updated in similar fashion, with new LED tail lamps, a sharper tailgate, and a new bumper with a skid plate. Despite not having shared any images of the car’s interior, MG is expected to update the cabin of the ZS with upmarket materials and a host of interior tech and convenience upgrades. The new ZS will feature a more streamlined silhouette, with the roofline tapering off at the absolute end.

