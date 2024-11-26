Will the 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift come to India? Check price, features, and range

The 2025 Volvo XC90 range has been updated globally with a facelift, with which it retains its relevance among new rivals. Dubbed as a 2025-and-a-half model year update, the flagship SUV from the Swedish automaker gets refreshed with changes to both its exterior and interior. The XC90 is available in both six and seven-seater variants and brings a trio of powertrain options, out of which there are two mild-hybrids and one plug-in hybrid variant.

The 2025 XC90 facelift comes amid a revision to Volvo’s EV strategy. The carmaker initially had set the aim of establishing a 100 per cent EV-only portfolio by 2030. Quoting fears over charging infrastructure and government incentives, the carmaker pushed back on its ambitions. The plan now requires 90 to 100 per cent of global sales to be electrified, while the remaining 10 per cent can be allotted for a small number of hybrids if deemed necessary.

Volvo Cars is gearing up to roll out an entire wave of and updated models after having scaled back their ambitions for a 100 per cent EV. Over the next two years, the carmaker is gearing up to launch 10 models, and this includes new models as well as updated or electrified iterations of old ones.

