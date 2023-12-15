Why Scorpio-N flunked ANCAP crash tests? Mahindra reacts to new safety rating

Mahindra Scorpio-N owners are still trying to get their heads around the surprising crash test results the SUV came up with at the Australasian NCAP (ANCAP). The flagship SUV from the carmaker, which is also their best-selling model in India, scored zero rating at the ANCAP crash tests held recently. What has surprised many that the Scorpio-N returned with a five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test held not so long ago. Now, Mahindra and Mahindra has officially come out with its explanation and its way forward to make Scorpio-N safer in the future.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N tested by ANCAP came laced with several safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ABS and EBD, ISOFIX seats among others. But these features were not enough for the SUV to even score a single rating at the test. Sharing the results, the ANCAP explained that the Scorpio-N failed the test due to lack of features like autonomous emergency braking and lane support system. Both these features are usually available with ADAS pack, which Mahindra does not offer with this SUV. The ANCAP also took serious note that the model does not have seatbelt reminders for the second and third rows, speed limit information, driver monitoring system, child presence detection and that the second and third row seats do not offer enough protection for children.

The Scorpio-N's disappointing safety rating at the ANCAP has prompted Mahindra to announce that it will make necessary changes when the SUV undergoes mid-cycle update. The carmaker is now expected to offer ADAS in the SUV when the facelift arrives, a feature Mahindra offers only in the XUV700 SUV as of now. Reacting to the ANCAP safety rating, Mahindra and Mahindra issued a statement which read, “The ANCAP has specific requirements, which were updated on January 1, 2023, that include the mandate for certain safety features. We at Mahindra are committed to our promise of safety and are working towards meeting these unique safety regulations and requirements for Australia as part of our product mid-cycle update."

The Scorpio-N's ANCAP safety rating shows how new car assessment program around the world can actually throw up different results for the same model. It is evident that, to be coined as one of the safest cars, one needs to have features highlighted by the agency in case of Scorpio-N. The result comes months after Scorpio-N became the first body-on-frame SUV to secure five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests under new safety protocols. It is one of the safest cars in India currently, placed right after Tata Harrier and Safari, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Mahindra and Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N SUV in Australia in April this year, as well as in New Zealand a few months later. Mahindra also sells models like Thar among others in the continent. ANCAP is the safety rating agency for all new cars launched in these two countries.

