Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?

Drivers in California are getting mad at the Cruise autonomous vehicles. This has been created as multiple Cruise autonomous cars have been spotted blocking the traffic lanes in San Francisco, sending the real drivers into a rage. At least two self-driving Chevrolet Bolt robo taxis were spotted parked up in the middle of the road near a busy intersection at Sacremento Street and Leavenworth Street with their hazard warning lights flashing, reports SFGate. The report also claims that these cars were seen taking too much space to allow other cars to get by.

Apart from that, several other self-driving Chevrolet Bolt owned by Cruise have been reported parked in odd spaces affecting regular traffic movement. The report claims that these stoppages were down to a technical issue. However, Cruise has not revealed what exactly caused such a major traffic disruption across the city. The self-driving technology company reportedly dispatched a team of engineers to deal with the cars within 20 minutes.

The technology provider company claimed in a statement that safety is the guiding principle of everything it does. “That means if our cars encounter a situation where they aren’t able to safely proceed, they stop and turn on their hazard lights, and we either get them operating again or pick them up as quickly as possible. This could be because of a mechanical issue like a flat tire, a road condition, or a technical problem. We’re working to minimize how often this happens, and apologize to anyone impacted," the statement reads further.

This is not the first time Cruise’s autonomous cars have caused traffic chaos in San Francisco. More than a dozen cars blocked traffic in an incident last July.

