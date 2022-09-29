HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Why Are Drivers In San Francisco Mad At Cruise Avs?

Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?

The self-driving Chevrolet Bolt Evs reportedly encountered a problem resulting in their stoppage of operation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 14:30 PM
A self-driving GM Bolt EV. (REUTERS)
A self-driving GM Bolt EV. (REUTERS)
A self-driving GM Bolt EV. (REUTERS)
A self-driving GM Bolt EV.

Drivers in California are getting mad at the Cruise autonomous vehicles. This has been created as multiple Cruise autonomous cars have been spotted blocking the traffic lanes in San Francisco, sending the real drivers into a rage. At least two self-driving Chevrolet Bolt robo taxis were spotted parked up in the middle of the road near a busy intersection at Sacremento Street and Leavenworth Street with their hazard warning lights flashing, reports SFGate. The report also claims that these cars were seen taking too much space to allow other cars to get by.

(Also Read: Is Tata Tiago EV the most affordable electric car in the world?)

Apart from that, several other self-driving Chevrolet Bolt owned by Cruise have been reported parked in odd spaces affecting regular traffic movement. The report claims that these stoppages were down to a technical issue. However, Cruise has not revealed what exactly caused such a major traffic disruption across the city. The self-driving technology company reportedly dispatched a team of engineers to deal with the cars within 20 minutes.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The technology provider company claimed in a statement that safety is the guiding principle of everything it does. “That means if our cars encounter a situation where they aren’t able to safely proceed, they stop and turn on their hazard lights, and we either get them operating again or pick them up as quickly as possible. This could be because of a mechanical issue like a flat tire, a road condition, or a technical problem. We’re working to minimize how often this happens, and apologize to anyone impacted," the statement reads further.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

This is not the first time Cruise’s autonomous cars have caused traffic chaos in San Francisco. More than a dozen cars blocked traffic in an incident last July. 

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023
Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?
Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city