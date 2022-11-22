Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News What's In The Name? Kia’s New Logo Left People Googling For Kn Car

What's in the name? Kia’s new logo left people Googling for KN car

Hyundai Group-owned South Korean auto major Kia introduced its new brand logo with a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in 2021. But, it appears to have confused many people, as several consumers have started searching for the ‘KN car’ instead of the ‘Kia car’ on Google. This confusion seems to be persisting as every month, around 30,000 people are Googling the wrong car name. A Twitter user noticed Google searches for ‘KN car’ have increased significantly since last year, at a time when the new Kia cars with the new brand logo have been becoming more common.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 16:38 PM
Follow us on:
The new Kia logo was launched in 2021.

Also Read : People are misreading Kia's new logo

The Twitter user also wrote that this surge in search for ‘KN car’ is because of the new logo that has created confusion among people. "The new kia logo is so unreadable that at least 30k people a month search for the "KN car" ever since its debut," reads the tweet. The confusion is not limited to Google, as a Reddit post has shown a picture of a Kia Carnival with the caption, “KN car model?"

The Google Trends data has also revealed that this confusion is among people from countries like the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, who are searching with keywords like KN SUV, KN car brand price, KN car brand electric, what is KN car brand, KN Carnival car, What is KN and KN Telluride car. Interestingly, while there are around 30,000 searches per month for the keyword ‘KN car’, the keyword ‘Kia’ gets around 1.83 million searches on Google.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Meanwhile, Kia uncovered its all-new Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show last week, which grabbed pretty good attention. The US market-spec new Kia Seltos has a 195-hp generating petrol engine and a substantially updated design. It gets a bigger grille, new bumper and larger 18-inch alloy wheels along with sharper LED headlamps.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2022, 16:38 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carnival Kia Carens Kia Seltos Kia Sonet
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS