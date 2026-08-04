What to expect from the India-bound Kia Sorento hybrid

Kia India has officially opened bookings for the upcoming Kia Sorento SUV. The automaker has released a teaser of the SUV as well, which hints that the launch is imminent. The premium SUV is available for booking at a token amount of ₹25,000. Upon launch, the Sorento will be Kia's first hybrid SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market. It is expected to further strengthen the brand's premium SUV portfolio in the country.

Kia Sorento is all set for India debut, and ahead of the imminent launch, bookings for the SUV have already commenced.

The teaser has offered a glimpse how the Kia Sorento will look like. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts to expect from the upcoming India-spec Kia Sorento hybrid SUV.

Kia Sorento: Price & booking

The Kia Sorento is expected to be priced at around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available for booking across India at a token amount of ₹25,000. The SUV can be booked online and offline.

Kia Sorento: Design

The Kia Sorento SUV will come with an upright stance, bold proportions. It will have the signature LED lighting elements as the easer has revealed. The front proile is highlighted with the distinctive two-tier LED lighting setup, T-shaped LED LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED headlamps and fog lamps, a bold and black mesh grille giving it an aggressive look. There will be a tall silhouette with a pronounced shoulder line. The side profile will carry a bold and masculine vibe, with the flared panels and large alloy wheels. There will be a prominent roof rail.

Kia Sorento: Dimensions

The Kia Sorento measures 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height. The India-spec Kia Sorento is also expected to come with same dimensional figures.

Kia Sorento: Interior

The interior of the SUV has not been revealed yet. However, if the India-spec model stays true to the global model, the Sorento is expected to get dual 12.3-inch digital displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. Also, there will be a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a head-up display (HUD). There could be a rotary dial for gear selection.

Kia Sorento: Safety

The Sorento is expected to come packing a host of advanced technology-aided safety features. These will include a 360-degree surround view camera, a Level 2 ADAS suite, electronic parking brake, etc. The international market-spec Kia Sorento is available in five, six and seven-seat layout options. Expect the India-spec model to be available in six and seven-seater iterations.

Kia Sorento: Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the Kia Sorento will get a strong-hybrid setup. Kia has not revealed the exact specifications yet, but the SUV is likely to ue the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 1.94 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack for the strong-hybrid setup that is available overseas. The engine is capable of churning out 238 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duty will be handled by a six-speed automatic unit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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