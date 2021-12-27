Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

When it comes to the Formula One circuit, Mercedes-AMG Petronas is one of the formidable teams that inspire awe. The F1 team of Mercedes-AMG Petronas has released a new video giving us a sneak-peak of the interior of its factory and what happens there, that too during the night shift.

This video helps us to understand how the F1 team has been making the best cars in the Formula One grid over the past few years.

The video helps us to understand how labour intensive the Formula One race cars are to build. The video reveals how a selection of automobile engineers working the night shift at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team's factory in the UK. It also gives us a hint of the scale of the team's manufacturing operation that goes behind the curtain. The factory is always operational for a big team like Mercedes.

Formula One cars are the epitome of aerodynamics and automotive technologies going into powertrain, driving dynamics etc. A large number of parts of the Formula One race cars are built using carbon fibre in an order to reduce the weight of the cars without compromising the agility of the body material. The video shows how the level of attention plays a key role for the group of workers who make these race cars.

The video shows how the car's floor takes around a week to make. It is highly significant for the car's performance. The floor, suspension set up of the race car require to be laser measured in order to become millimetric precise and perfect to function to the optimum level.

For anything around the wheels, each and every part must be laser scanned in order to make sure that they are exactly the same as the part that was developed in the design software. Clearly, the F1 team wants to ensure that everything is manufactured and positioned 100 per cent according to the spec required for perfect performance. This is one of the reasons why every part of these race cars cost so much to produce.