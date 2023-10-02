Watch: Toyota Land Cruiser is hardly recognizable after crash, but runs fine

Toyota Land Cruiser has been known as one of the most capable off-roader and tough vehicles in the world. It seems the Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck is indestructible as well. A video has emerged online showing a heavily damaged Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series pickup truck being driven to the workshop despite looking like it came out of a crusher.

The Land Cruiser has been one of the most famous vehicles in the world for its ruggedness. However, the pickup version of the vehicle spotted in the video has pushed that limit by surviving a severe rollover crash. The video posted on the social media platform Instagram reveals the severely damaged pickup truck making its way to a Toyota dealership service workshop with its body frame mangled. It looks like the vehicle had been stomped on by a giant monster. However, despite the bad condition of the pickup truck, it can be recognizable as a single-cab pickup version of the Land Cruiser 70 Series.

The Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck's cabin is crumpled and both the front section as well as the rear cargo deck area are so battered that they look like in the state of ‘point of no return.’ The video was shot in Saudi Arabia and the Land Cruiser was driving somewhere in the mountainous area of the country, where the pickup truck rolled over several times but after it came to rest was found still working.

There is a chance that the wrecked Land Cruiser pickup truck or at least a few parts of it would be saved. Thanks to the ladder-frame underpinning of the vehicle, the Toyota pickup truck is still driveable despite being in such a battered condition. If the engine, frame and suspension can be repaired, the Land Cruiser could come back to life with its original parts. However, repairing the vehicle would take a lot of time and work, considering the damage is severe.

