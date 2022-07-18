Watch: This tiny V8 engine runs on Nitro, perfect for scale models

The V8 engine is one of the most popular automotive engines around the world for decades.

The V8 engines are among the most popular form of powertrains around the world. These mammoth power mills are not only known for their gigantic form but their huge power output and unique sound notes as well.V8 engines have been dominating the supercar and high-performance car world for decades.

Toyan, a company known for building scale model engines has introduced a tiny V8 engine meant for scale models, especially 1/6 or even 1/5 remote-controlled muscle cars. Priced at $1,800 and christened as Toyan FS-V800 scale engine can be purchased as a DIY kit or as a pre-assembled version on a 1/10 scale.

This tiny V8 motor runs on nitro and delivers a unique exhaust note as well, making it more appealing for the scale model and automotive enthusiasts. This small Toyan V8 engine comes with a 90-degree cross-type crankshaft structure, which is found on most V8 muscle cars. The manufacturer claims it will be releasing more versions of this V8 in the future.

This V8 scale model engine uses a dual carburettor setup. It also comes with mixed splash lubrication and no independent lubrication system. The engine is water-cooled. Hence, it gets a built-in mechanical water-cooling pump.

