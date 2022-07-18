HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: This Tiny V8 Engine Runs On Nitro, Perfect For Scale Models

Watch: This tiny V8 engine runs on Nitro, perfect for scale models

The V8 engine is one of the most popular automotive engines around the world for decades.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 07:22 AM
Toyan FS V800 engine.
Toyan FS V800 engine.
Toyan FS V800 engine.
Toyan FS V800 engine.

The V8 engines are among the most popular form of powertrains around the world. These mammoth power mills are not only known for their gigantic form but their huge power output and unique sound notes as well.V8 engines have been dominating the supercar and high-performance car world for decades.

(Also Read: Audi says luxury car market in India remains suppressed due to high taxes)

Toyan, a company known for building scale model engines has introduced a tiny V8 engine meant for scale models, especially 1/6 or even 1/5 remote-controlled muscle cars. Priced at $1,800 and christened as Toyan FS-V800 scale engine can be purchased as a DIY kit or as a pre-assembled version on a 1/10 scale.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This tiny V8 motor runs on nitro and delivers a unique exhaust note as well, making it more appealing for the scale model and automotive enthusiasts. This small Toyan V8 engine comes with a 90-degree cross-type crankshaft structure, which is found on most V8 muscle cars. The manufacturer claims it will be releasing more versions of this V8 in the future.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

This V8 scale model engine uses a dual carburettor setup. It also comes with mixed splash lubrication and no independent lubrication system. The engine is water-cooled. Hence, it gets a built-in mechanical water-cooling pump.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: cars toy car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen aims to double ID electric vehicle sales in China
Volkswagen aims to double ID electric vehicle sales in China
Delhi govt to look into problems arising out of ban on BS 4 vehicles
Delhi govt to look into problems arising out of ban on BS 4 vehicles
India witnessed 36 SUV launches in half a decade, higher demands fuelling growth
India witnessed 36 SUV launches in half a decade, higher demands fuelling growth
Tesla EVs to be cheaper if this happens, says Elon Musk
Tesla EVs to be cheaper if this happens, says Elon Musk
Porsche creates ice cream pops inspired by its most famous paint colours
Porsche creates ice cream pops inspired by its most famous paint colours

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city