Watch: This Jeep Wrangler transforms into a convertible instantly by a mishap

A brand-new Jeep Wrangler being transported on top of a car hauler met a severe accident and immediately lost its soft top cover, transforming into a convertible. A Facebook post by the Ann Arbor Fire Department in the US has revealed the car hauler carrying the SUV struck a bridge and ripped the roof off the new Jeep. While the bridges list their clearance for safety reasons, it is evident that the car hauler wasn't paying the necessary attention.

The social media post reveals that the incident took place on December 15th, 2022. It also said that the car hauler left the scene when authorities arrived. The fire department noted that the incident could have been much more serious. However, the collision seems to have been relatively minor. The fire department reportedly removed debris from the road, and the Michigan Department of Transportation inspected the bridge's damaged part.

Also Read : Fog returns with car pile-ups, accidents. Do's and don'ts when driving in fog

In another social media post, the fire department released a video showing how the car hauler struck the bridge. It reported that the video was from the dashcam of another motorist who was driving behind the truck. It also confirmed that there was no fatality or serious injuries due to the incident.

The video shows how the car hauler was travelling in the right lane and had a Jeep Wrangler on the top deck. Everything seemed fine until the vehicle hit the bridge. The collision resulted in the Jeep's roof being sliced off and caused a burst of sparks. The driver of the dashcam-equipped vehicle behind dodged the debris of the car hauler and pulled over to the side of the road behind the truck. The clip ends there.

Jeep Wrangler is one of the bestselling models from the Stellantis-owned car brand. It is available in India as well. The SUV is available in both hard-top and soft-top variants. The latter offers the owner to retract the soft cover as and when required.

First Published Date: