Watch: This Ferrari SF90 Spider wooden toy car has working steering, suspension

Automotive enthusiasts can go to any extent for their passion. So is this sculptor behind the Youtube channel Woodworking Art, who built a wooden replica of the Ferrari SF90 Spider. The toy car took 25 days to be built completely.

What's more interesting is its several working and moving parts.

As the video shows, the Ferrari SF90 Spider wooden toy car comes with working steering, suspension and folding roof. The carving artist few blocks to make a scale model of a Ferrari SF90 Spider, that in real life can be afforded by only one per cent of the global population.

The wooden toy car is not perfect in shape and doesn't bring all the glory the real Ferrari car has. However, the craftsmanship behind this wooden car certainly demands appreciation.

Speaking about the moving parts in the wooden toy car, which make it more special, the wheels are all wooden but working. Front and rear suspensions too work perfectly. As it shows, the steering wheel too works, while the hood, engine cover and doors all open up.

The driver seat too slides front and back. The roof of this wooden scale model can be retracted folded and stowed into hiding, reveals the video. However, the entire process is nothing mechanical, nor does it fold in 14 seconds like the real model. However, the integration seems perfect and kudos to the crafting artist.

In real life, the Ferrari SF90 Spider comes with an exciting design. It looks absolutely gorgeous in flesh. Debuted last year, the Ferrari SF90 Spider comes powered by an intricate plug-in hybrid powertrain. It gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors. This PHEV system churns out a total power output of 986 hp and 800 Nm of massive torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just two and half seconds. The Ferrari SF90 can reach a top speed of 340 kmph.