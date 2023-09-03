Watch: New Hyundai i20 teased again, reveals exterior and interior

In a fresh teaser video on social media platform X (previously Twitter), Hyundai India has revealed the exterior design of the new i20. The new Hyundai i20 looks sportier and sharper than the outgoing model, as revealed in the teaser video. The premium hatchback comes with a host of updated design elements compared to the current model, but the basic silhouette of the car remains the same.

The new Hyundai i20 is expected to break cover fully in a few days and its pricing too is expected to be announced imminently. The teaser video shows the new Hyundai i20 gets a revised front grille which is more in line with the Hyundai Verna. Also, the revised LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a 3D brand logo and a contrast-coloured front splitter enhance the visual appeal of the hatchback. It looks sharper and crispier than the current i20. The sunroof is also visible in the new teaser video.

The new Hyundai i20 gets a new design of dual-tone alloy wheels, while the sleek creases enhance its visual appeal. Moving to the back, the car gets a new rear diffuser and a tweaked rear bumper. The LED taillights come identical looking to the current model.

