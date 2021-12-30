Watch: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX aims to harness the power of the sun

Mercedes-Benz is all set to unveil its new electric concept coupe on January 3, 2022. Before the global debut of the concept car that will be badged as Vision EQXX, the automaker is teasing the upcoming EQ badged model in a series of images and videos. The German luxury car has released some teaser videos that showcase the stories of the car's development.

(Also Read: Mercedes Vision EQXX concept electric teased as svelte four-door car from future)

The car brand aims to build an electric coupe that would be able to run 1,000 km on a single charge. This is a major challenge as to achieve this, the car brand has to fit a massive battery into the vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz EQXX is expected to come with several unique technologies, as the automaker hints. As it says, the car would be harnessing the power of the sun to achieve its 1000 km range target without recharging. The automaker also says that it is using software in the Loop system to develop the car. This technology allows the automaker to digitally simulate everything about the EQXX and drive it virtually.

The automaker especially emphasises on the shape and aerodynamics of the EQXX. As Mercedes claims, it wanted to create a beautiful machine, which at the same time would be slippery through the air as much as possible. It comes with movable body parts and retractable diffusers. There is a part at the rear that extends downwards and rearwards.

The automaker has also hinted that it will soon reveal more details about the massive battery pack of the EQXX. The automaker started teasing this pure electric coupe back in July this year. After months of only getting partial views of the concept, just a few days back, the car brand gave us a preview of the complete car that looks absolutely stunning in its full guise.