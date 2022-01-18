Watch: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina goes autonomous trucking with this sleek semi

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After designing a driving simulator and a tractor, Mahindra-owned Italian automotive design company Pininfarina has now designed a sleek semi-truck that gets electric powertrain and self-driving technology. Designed by Pininfarina Shanghai, the company's Chinese studio, the semi-truck concept is christened as DeepWay Xingtu.
Pininfarina claims this fully autonomous semi-truck gets a futuristic cabin with hi-tech features and technologies. For self-driving technology, this Pininfarina semi-truck concept uses a wide range of cameras, sensors and radars. The company claims that this semi gets 11 onboard cameras, an infrared detector, five millimetre-wave radars and a LIDAR sensor as well.
Pininfarina also claims that the semi-truck can achieve ultra-long-range detection of more than one kilometre with its wide range of sensors.
Pininfarina has designed the semi-truck in collaboration with Deepway, a subsidiary of Baidu. The truck is claimed to have Baidu's autonomous driving technology known as Highway Intelligence System (HIS). This technology is claimed to enable end-to-end autonomous driving.
Speaking about the pure electric powertrain generating energy for the Pininfarina semi-truck, it gets a 45- kWh battery pack that allows the EV to travel up to 300 km on a single charge, with a 49-ton cargo load. The range is also attributed to a low 0.35 drag co-efficiency.
Pininfarina claims that recharging the massive battery is not an issue as the semi-truck comes with a quick-swap solution that can replace a battery pack in just six minutes. However, it is not clear if this autonomous driving pure electric semi-truck will enter production or not.
The Mahindra-owned Italian design firm has been shifting its focus on other automotive segments apart from just cars. The semi-truck comes as a testament to that. Just a few weeks ago Pininfarina unveiled a futuristic and attractive looking tractor concept named Straddle that was tailor-made for the vineyards around the world.