Watch: Mahindra Bolero turns into hero during Wayanad landslides

When Kerala grappled with unprecedented floods, the Mahindra Bolero emerged as an unlikely saviour. This rugged SUV, often overlooked in favour of its more modern counterparts, proved its mettle in the face of adversity.

Modified with essential equipment like snorkels, the Mahindra Bolero transformed into an amphibious vehicle, capable of navigating through floodwaters

Their robust build and ample ground clearance allowed them to access areas inaccessible to other vehicles.

This crisis has highlighted the potential of modified vehicles in disaster relief. While current regulations prohibit such modifications, the extraordinary circumstances in Kerala have demonstrated their necessity. A more flexible approach, permitting modifications for rescue and relief vehicles, is essential.

A call for a standardised response

The crisis in Kerala underscores the need for a standardised response to natural disasters, incorporating the use of modified vehicles. A dedicated fleet of such vehicles, equipped with the necessary tools and trained personnel, could be essential in future rescue operations. This would require collaboration between government agencies, automotive manufacturers, and the off-roading community.

Moreover, there is a need for comprehensive training programs for volunteers and emergency responders in the operation of these specialised vehicles. This would ensure efficient and effective utilisation of resources during disasters.

Mahindra Bolero capabilities

The Mahindra Bolero has established itself as a cornerstone in India's infrastructure and security landscape. Beyond its popularity as a personal vehicle, it serves as a vital tool for numerous government departments and agencies. From firefighting and forestry to irrigation, public works, and emergency services, the Bolero's robust build and reliability make it an indispensable asset for municipal corporations and government bodies.

Moreover, law enforcement agencies, including the police, army, and paramilitary forces, have adopted the Bolero for its durability and performance. Its rugged design enables it to withstand the rigors of demanding operational conditions.

Under the hood, the Bolero is equipped with a BS6 compliant 1.5-liter mHawk75 diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, delivering 75 bhp and 210 Nm of torque.

