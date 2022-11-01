HT Auto
Watch: Amid Morbi bridge tragedy, man drives up Maruti Zen on suspension bridge

The incident took place in Yellapura town in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Fortunately, the bridge did not collapse. However, report on any damage is still unknown.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2022, 17:51 PM
The video of this Maruti Zen driven up ion a suspension bridge in Karnataka has gone viral. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@@harishupadhya)
Days after more than 140 died after a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat collapsed due to overweight, a group of men were seen driving up a similar suspension bridge in Karnataka. The video of the incident, shared widely across social media, has drawn ire of netizens who slammed them for their misadventure. Though the exact date of the incident is still unclear, the video has once again raked up callous behaviour on part of drivers in India. From getting stuck on sandy beaches to driving on eco-sensitive lakes, such incidents have often been highlighted on social media.

The video shows a grey Maruti Zen hatchback being stopped by a group of local people when it drove up the Shivapura Hanging Bridge in Yellapura town in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The bridge appears as wide as the small car, with barely any space left on either side. For reference, the width of Maruti Zen is not more than 1.5 metres.

It is believed that a group of tourists from Maharashtra drove the car up the suspension bridge. According to reports, the car was stuck in the middle of the bridge when the locals noticed and forced them to back out. It is not clear how the group of tourists ended up on the bridge, which is near Sathodi falls, a key tourist attraction in the area.

The video has drawn severe criticism from social media users, especially after a similar bridge collapsed under the weight of more than hundred people in Morbi, Gujarat. So far, more than 140 people are declared dead.

Recently, a Hyundai Alcazar SUV was seen stuck in sand on Vasai beach near Mumbai. The beach has previously seen several other such incidents where cars were stuck in sand or swept away by tide.

Earlier this year, video of a group of tourists from Haryana drove up their Audi Q5 on Pangong Lake in Ladakh. They were seen driving the luxury SUV in a manner that its wheels are half-submerged in water. The popular tourist destination is considered ecologically highly sensitive and driving a vehicle in the water there is a strictly prohibited act. However, the group of tourists flouted all the rules and drove the vehicle there.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 17:51 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Zen
