Here are five cars under 8 lakh with CNG that help you fight climate change

CNG is a far more environmentally friendly alternative to ICE-powered vehicles since it burns cleaner, resulting in significantly lower emissions. If you are interested in owning a vehicle with CNG tech, here are five cars under ₹8 lakh that you can buy:

The Indian auto industry has been observing a rising number of cars equipped with factory-fitted CNG kits. High petrol and diesel prices, increasing regulations, and growing awareness about vehicular emissions and their environmental impact are driving demand for CNG cars. In addition, CNG is more affordable and boasts a higher mileage than petrol or diesel cars.

1 Tata Punch: The Tata Punch starts at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol model but under ₹8 lakh, there are two CNG variants that can be had. The Punch CNG starts at ₹7.22 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pure variant. The Adventure CNG variant is priced at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with features such as a 3.5-inch infotainment screen, four-speaker audio setup, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The Punch CNG makes 72.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of maximum torque at 3,250 rpm.

2 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant with the manual, and while there are three CNG variants in total, only one can be had under ₹8 lakh. This is the Grand i10 NIOS 1.2MT Dual CNG Magna variant and it is available at ₹7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It makes 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95.1 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is available in five colour options and has a 3.5-inch instrument cluster with MID, electrically adjustable ORVMs, USB Type-C fast charger, and height-adjustable driver’s seat among other features.

3 Tata Altroz: The Tata Altroz hatchback is available in eight total CNG variants. It starts at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and ₹7.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base CNG variant. This is the Altroz XE CNG and it features dual airbags, a four-inch instrument cluster, a rear parking sensor, and more. Its 1.2-litre iCNG powertrain makes 72.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

5 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered from ₹5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi petrol variant and there is only one CNG variant available. This is the Celerio VXi CNG and it is priced at ₹6.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre K-series CNG engine and makes 55.9 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. It features electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program.

