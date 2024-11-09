Want to buy the Skoda Kylaq? Here are the colours and variants offered

The wraps are off the all-new Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV and it will be launched at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the smallest offering from the Czech manufacturer yet and it marks their return to the sub-10 lakh segment after a gap of nearly 10 years. The Kylaq is poised to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Tata Nexon , Kia Sonet , and other formidable names in the sub-four metre space. With this, here’s a look at the colour options and variants available.

The company website recently revealed that buyers for the Kylaq will be offered a choice between five colour options, which are Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Olive Gold. The car is further available in four distinct variants, Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige, each bringing a different interior theme and upholstery.

Skoda additionally offers three distinct wheel options with the Kylaq, with the 17-inch alloys reserved for the top trims. The remaining two are 16-inch options, one being a set of alloys and the other made of steel.

Skoda Kylaq: Key highlights

The Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV debuts the brand’s new Modern-Solid style sheet that brings split headlamps, a boxy silhouette, and short overhangs. The front-end features the butterfly grille in a more modern iteration. The car is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. This is mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic that sends power to the front wheels.

The Kylaq features six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row and the cabin gets both single and dual-tone options, depending on the variant chosen. While Classic, Signature, and Signature+ have different types of fabric upholstery, the top-spec Prestige trim will receive leatherette seats. An electric sunroof is additionally expected to be offered with this variant.

Skoda Kylaq: Tech and safety features

The Kylaq's cabin receives a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are limited to the top trims while the entry-level versions will be limited to a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital cluster.

Skoda claims that the new Kylaq has been tested across 8,00,000 km of Indian terrain in order to have it prepped for the country’s rough driving conditions. The car features more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

