Want to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line? Variant-wise revised price list detailed

The Hyundai i20 N Line , the sportier iteration of the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback, has become pricier in June 2026, following a price hike announced by Hyundai owing to the rising input costs due to multiple factors. The i20 N Line 's price list has been revised upward. The sporty premium hatchback has become costlier by up to ₹6,700, depending on the variants.

The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to ₹ 6,700.

The Hyundai i20 N Line comes sharing similar design to its standard sibling. However, there are some sporty elements like a special colour theme and styling bits like the N Line badge that give it a distinct vibe.

Powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a punchy 1.0-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine. The engine is available with transmission options including a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price list for this hot hatch.

Hyundai i20 N Line: Variant-wise price list

Hyundai i20 N Line: Variant-wise price list Variant Revised price (ex-showroom) Price hike specturm i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT N6 ₹ 927,200 ₹ 5,700 i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT N8 ₹ 10,58,200 ₹ 5,700 i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT N8 DT ₹ 10,73,200 ₹ 6,700 i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT N8 ₹ 11,58,700 ₹ 5,700 i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT N8 DT ₹ 11,73,700 ₹ 6,700

The Hyundai i20 N Line has received a price hike ranging between ₹5,700 and ₹6,700, depending on the variants. The N8 MT dual tone and N8 DCT dual tone variants have become costlier by ₹6,700. On the other hand, all other trims of the hatchback have become pricier by ₹5,700. The revised price list for the i20 N Line ranges between ₹9.27 lakh and ₹11.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

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