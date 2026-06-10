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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Want To Buy The Hyundai I20 N Line? Variant Wise Revised Price List Detailed

Want to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line? Variant-wise revised price list detailed

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 10 Jun 2026, 15:20 pm
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The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to 6,700.

The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to ₹6,700.
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Hyundai i20 N Line
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The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sportier iteration of the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback, has become pricier in June 2026, following a price hike announced by Hyundai owing to the rising input costs due to multiple factors. The i20 N Line's price list has been revised upward. The sporty premium hatchback has become costlier by up to 6,700, depending on the variants.

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The Hyundai i20 N Line comes sharing similar design to its standard sibling. However, there are some sporty elements like a special colour theme and styling bits like the N Line badge that give it a distinct vibe.

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Powering the Hyundai i20 N Line is a punchy 1.0-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine. The engine is available with transmission options including a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price list for this hot hatch.

Hyundai i20 N Line: Variant-wise price list

Hyundai i20 N Line: Variant-wise price list
VariantRevised price (ex-showroom)Price hike specturm
i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT N6 927,200 5,700
i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT N8 10,58,200 5,700
i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT N8 DT 10,73,200 6,700
i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT N8 11,58,700 5,700
i20 N Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT N8 DT 11,73,700 6,700

The Hyundai i20 N Line has received a price hike ranging between 5,700 and 6,700, depending on the variants. The N8 MT dual tone and N8 DCT dual tone variants have become costlier by 6,700. On the other hand, all other trims of the hatchback have become pricier by 5,700. The revised price list for the i20 N Line ranges between 9.27 lakh and 11.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 10 Jun 2026, 15:20 pm IST
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