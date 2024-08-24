Want to buy the Audi Q8? Here are five key rivals to the luxury SUV

Although electric vehicles have increased in demand and market share, the Audi Q8 represents a class of SUVs that are sticking it out within the industry with persisting demand. These are five such luxury SUVs that serve as formidable rivals to the Audi Q8 facelift:

The Audi Q8 facelift was launched in India on Thursday, and while the model had been making rounds in the global market for a year prior, it aims to maintain a strong segment presence for those unwilling to go electric. It comes with a 340 bhp turbo-petrol mild-hybrid unit and is positioned within the large luxury SUV segment, one that observes increasing competition from battery electric and plug-in hybrid models.

1 Mercedes-Benz GLS Engine 2,989 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS is an all-wheel drive SUV that was launched in January 2024 and comes at a starting price of ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom). This seven-seater SUV is offered in two variants, one of which has a 3.0-litre inline-six turbocharged petrol engine that makes 381 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The other variant bears a diesel unit of a similar configuration and it makes 367 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Both units are paired exclusively with a nine-speed automatic transmission and are mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The Mercedes-Benz GLS comes fitted with a panoramic sunroof and illuminated running boards that bear rubber studs. The interior gains a Widescreen Cockpit infotainment display, powered by MBUX. The GLS further features 10 airbags, a Parking Package with a 360-degree camera alongside blind spot aids.

2 BMW X7 Engine 2,993 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The BMW X7 is a six and seven-seater luxury SUV that is priced starting from ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom), and it is offered with two engine options. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine makes 381 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. The diesel engine makes 340 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, and both are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power through to all four wheels. The M Sport, which the additional seven-seater version loses out on, includes individually adjustable seats for the second row, external ‘M’ badging, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a heads-up display, and 21-inch M Light Alloy Wheels with M Sport brakes. The Live Cockpit features a large curved display that houses the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The X7 further features regenerative braking, dynamic stability control, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera as standard.

3 Volvo XC90 Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The XC90 seven-seater SUV is offered in India as the sole B6 Ultimate variant that features a mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine and is priced at ₹1.00 crore (ex-showroom). The 2.0-litre unit is mated to a 48V electric motor and an eight-speed automatic transmission, and when put together, it sends 300 bhp and 420 Nm of torque through all four wheels. The XC90 features Google integration that brings services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play built into the infotainment system. The cabin features a 1,410W Hi-Fi 19-speaker audio system from Bowers & Wilkins, alongside an air purifier and heads-up display. The XC90 further comes with ADAS with a suite of safety features such as lane driving assists, collision avoidance, and a 360-degree parking camera. The front row of the Volvo XC90 features Nappa leather ventilated seats with 10-point massage function aside from a handcrafted crystal gear shifter.

4 Lexus RX Speed 210 kmph View Offers View More Details Starting off at an ex-showroom price of ₹97.30 lakh, the Lexus RX luxury SUV is the most affordable entry in this list and it comes in two variants – 350h Luxury and 500h F-SPORT+. The 350h features a 2.5-litre inline-four engine with a 259.2V self-charging electric motor, and with this, the model makes 247 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. The 500h comes with a 2.4-litre inline-four engine and a 288V self-charging motor that allows for a combined 366 bhp and 460 Nm of torque. While the 350h features a CVT and both FWD and AWD options, the 500h variant is offered with a six-speed automatic transmission and exclusively comes with the AWD drivetrain. The RX features a 14-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. The Lexus RX is further equipped with ABS with EBD, and stability control. The ADAS suite brings features such as adaptive cruise control and lane driving aids alongside blind spot monitoring.

5 BMW X5 Engine 2,993 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The BMW X5 comes with two engine options and each are available in two distinct trims – the xLine and the M Sport. While the xLine features chrome accents around the car, the M Sport gets blue accents with body colour wheel arch cladding and side skirts and black window trim. This package further brings Merino leather upholstery for the cabin alongside M Sport brakes and an aerodynamics package that promises increased driving comfort. The 3.0-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 381 bhp and 520 Nm, while the 3.0-litre diesel engine makes 290 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. Both units are paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The X5 features a large curved display that houses both the 14.9-inch infotainment and the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Additional features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and four-zone automatic climate control. BMW has fitted in six airbags, a dynamic stability control system, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

