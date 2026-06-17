Want to buy 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift? Booking and delivery details explained

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹2.20 crore (ex-showroom). The new S-Class has ramped up the luxury quotient further than the outgoing model. Mercedes-Benz has refreshed the S-Class with significant styling enhancements, a redesigned and tech-heavy cabin with multiple screens, and upgraded hybrid powertrains.

If you are planning to buy the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, here is a quick look at how to book the car and the details of delivery timelines.

The sedan is already available for booking across India, through online and offline modes. If you are planning to buy the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, here is a quick look at how to book the car and the details of delivery timelines.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: How to book?

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is available for booking across India. Interested customers can fully configure and book the luxury sedan online by visiting the automaker's website.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: How to book online

To configure the car, visit the link to the official model page of the all-new 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift. Using the online configurator, you can select your preferred engine option, exterior colour and other additional equipment. Also, you can select the cabin theme, upholstery, seats, roofline, ambient lighting, and additional accessories as well. You can select the brief of multimedia and driver assistance system equipment. Most of the equipment comes at no additional cost.

Once the configuration of the S-Class is done, you can send an enquiry to the company by providing information like the nearest showroom, finance options, and some other personal details. Also, you can book the car directly using the website. Once the configuration is done, you can simply follow the steps to pre-book the car.

Click on the ‘Pre-book Now’ option and select any additional items like maintenance package, extended warranty, etc. To pre-book the car, you can either log in, create a new account, or continue as a guest. Once done with all the formalities, select a mode of payment and make a refundable reservation deposit of ₹10 lakh. You can also choose your preferred delivery method, followed by a few more steps to conclude the booking process.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: How to book offline

If you don't feel comfortable with the online booking process or want to have the touch-and-feel experience of the new S-Class, you can opt for the traditional offline method. You can visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership and have a consultation with the sales executive about your requirements. Visiting the dealership will allow you the chance to check and experience the car in person. Also, it will allow you to take a test drive of the car. Once you feel satisfied, you can book the car by paying the token amount.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: Delivery timeline

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift will be imported to India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. Deliveries for the luxury sedan are slated to commence after October 2026, during the festive season.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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