Want a sedan in 2024? Here are five options under 20 lakh

In spite of the market woes and challenges that sedans face, the segment is still up and kicking. Carmakers have managed to keep a space carved out for affordable sedans. While most offer only a couple of models for purchase, carmakers do not plan to discontinue them in the favour of SUVs. While prices for these sedans have increased over time, they largely remain under the ₹20 lakh line. The size of the sedan market may have declined considerably, but carmakers keep competing in the segment. Here are five sedans under ₹20 lakh that are currently available for purchase in the Indian market:

The sedan category of cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market currently faces struggles with sales growth, low demand, and a dwindling number of options. As carmakers in the first half of 2024 faced poor growth in India amid general election worries and heat waves across the country, it was the growing demand for SUVs among the general public that drove up revenue. Sedans remain in a tight spot in a market which is totally dominated by larger vehicles. The demand for the segment is not enough to incentivise carmakers to make as many new options as they do for SUVs, and most sedans on the market currently are luxury vehicles from premium brands that are valued relatively higher.

1 Skoda Slavia/Volkswagen Virtus Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Slavia currently comes slotted between the ex-showroom prices of ₹10.69 lakh and 18.69 lakh. It is essentially the same vehicle as the Volkswagen Virtus, with both cars sharing their underpinnings. The Slavia and Virtus both get two BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engines – a 1.0-litre petrol unit that generates an output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Slavia and the Virtus are equipped with fully-digital instrument clusters and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Slavia/Virtus are equipped with six airbags as standard and have received a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), making it one of the safest sedans currently in the Indian market.

2 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Swift Dzire is one of the most popular vehicles out of Maruti Suzuki’s lineup and it is the sedan variant of the best-selling Swift. It received a facelift in 2020, and the Indian carmaker is gearing up to launch the upcoming iteration of the model that updates it with upmarket features. The Dzire is priced between ₹6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.4 lakh (ex-showroom) can only be powered by one engine unit, which is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that also features a CNG option. The engine can be mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT and the car is offered in five different variants. The Swift Dzire’s catalogue of safety features include airbags, ABS, and parking sensors. Maruti Suzuki has fitted in additional features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and cruise control. Maruti Suzuki is about to update the Dzire for 2024, having done so for the Swift hatchback.

3 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details One of the most recognisable cars on Indian roads, the 2023 Honda City is priced between ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom). While it used to come with the option of a diesel unit, the City is now sold with a single engine option that can be configured with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine provides a mileage of 17.8 kmpl to 18.4 kmpl and is able to generate an output of 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The car comes with two distinct driving modes – Eco and Sport – and features safety equipment such as six airbags, ABS, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX anchors. For the City’s 2023 update, Honda fitted in ADAS with collision assist, lane driving aids, and cruise control. It was awarded a five-star rating from the ASEAN NCAP, making it one of the safest sedans out on the market. The Honda City features smartphone integration with its 8.0-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier.

4 Tata Tigor Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced between ₹6.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tigor is a compact sedan that comes in four different variants and two engine options. Tata offers the 1.2-litre NA Revotron three-cylinder engine with the Tigor, and it can come in either as petrol-only or as petrol-CNG. The petrol-only variant produces 85 bhp of power and 113 Nm and can be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT. The CNG variant produces 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque and has the same options for its transmission. The Tigor is made available with a seven-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a fully-digital gauge cluster for the driver. Tata has further equipped their sedan with automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button and a cooled glovebox. The interior is dressed in leatherette seats and features an eight-speaker setup from Harman Kardon.

5 Hyundai Verna Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details First launched in 2006, the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is priced between ₹10.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹17.4 lakh (ex-showroom). For the Verna’s 2023 iteration, Hyundai made a radical shift in design which seems to have paid off in the final product. The Verna is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and the latter makes 160 bhp of maximum power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual, a CVT gearbox, and a seven-speed DCT, and the sedan does not feature a diesel mill any longer. A five-star rating from the Global NCAP and an array of safety features, such as six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESC, and ISOFIX mounts, make the Verna one of the safest sedans. The Hyundai Verna is further fitted with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, and an eight-speaker setup from Bose.

