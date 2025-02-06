Want a Mahindra but not the Scorpio N? Here are few alternatives to choose from

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Mahindra Scorpio brand has become a cult classic in India. Mahindra took the Scorpio brand to a whole new level with the Scorpio N. With a price ranging from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. There's also the 4x4 model with the 4XPLOR system of terrain management.
As far as safety is concerned, the SUV boasts six airbags, ABS, electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin boasts a coffee-black leatherette interior. It comes equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio setup from Sony. While the Mahindra Scorpio N offers a good package, the long waiting period can be a downturn for few. If you are looking for the Scorpio N and do not want to wait long, here are top five alternatives to the SUV with similar specs, features, and price tag.
Mahindra XUV700 was the flagship for the brand and is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in six variants with petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and is paired with either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different configurations and varying power figures. The XUV700 is built around a monocoque chassis and it received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety features include seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness recognition. The XUV700's creature pleasures include heated front seats, second-row captain seats, smart door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. There is a dual screen display that houses both the infotainment and the instrument cluster.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most prominent launches in 2024. The Thar Roxx has been priced between ₹12.99 lakh to ₹22.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the first SUV in the adventure lifestyle segment to come with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. It has both petrol and diesel engine options and is available in either rear-wheel drive or 4x4. While the starting price is reserved for the MX1 variant with a petrol unit and six-speed manual, the top-spec AX7L gets listed at ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a diesel unit and six-speed automatic.
The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The BE 6 can be a good option for someone looking for a distinct vehicle. The BE 6 gets a very futuristic look. It is offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack. It can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can go up to 535 km with its 59 kWh battery pack whereas the 79 kWh unit has a claimed range of 682 km.
The Mahindra XEV 9e has become the new flagship for the brand and is priced between ₹21.90 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹30.50 lakh. Customers looking for the Scorpio N can opt for the mid range Pack Two variant of the XEV 9e, if on a tight budget. Just like the BE 6, the XEV 9e is also offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack. It can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra claims that the XEV 9e can go up to 542 km with its 59 kWh battery pack whereas the 79 kWh unit has a claimed range of 656 km.
