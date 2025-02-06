Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Want A Mahindra But Not The Scorpio N? Here Are Few Alternatives To Choose From

Want a Mahindra but not the Scorpio N? Here are few alternatives to choose from

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Feb 2025, 17:10 PM
Follow us on:
The Mahindra Scorpio N is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, both with 6-speed manual and automatic transmis
...
Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

The Mahindra Scorpio brand has become a cult classic in India. Mahindra took the Scorpio brand to a whole new level with the Scorpio N. With a price ranging from 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. There's also the 4x4 model with the 4XPLOR system of terrain management. 

As far as safety is concerned, the SUV boasts six airbags, ABS, electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin boasts a coffee-black leatherette interior. It comes equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio setup from Sony. While the Mahindra Scorpio N offers a good package, the long waiting period can be a downturn for few. If you are looking for the Scorpio N and do not want to wait long, here are top five alternatives to the SUV with similar specs, features, and price tag.

1 Mahindra XUV700
Engine
1,997 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Mahindra XUV700 was the flagship for the brand and is priced between 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in six variants with petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and is paired with either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different configurations and varying power figures. The XUV700 is built around a monocoque chassis and it received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety features include seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness recognition. The XUV700's creature pleasures include heated front seats, second-row captain seats, smart door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. There is a dual screen display that houses both the infotainment and the instrument cluster.

2 Mahindra Thar Roxx
Engine
1,997 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most prominent launches in 2024. The Thar Roxx has been priced between 12.99 lakh to 22.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the first SUV in the adventure lifestyle segment to come with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. It has both petrol and diesel engine options and is available in either rear-wheel drive or 4x4. While the starting price is reserved for the MX1 variant with a petrol unit and six-speed manual, the top-spec AX7L gets listed at 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a diesel unit and six-speed automatic.

3 Mahindra BE 6
Speed
200 kmph
View Offers View More Details

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between 18.90 lakh and 26.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The BE 6 can be a good option for someone looking for a distinct vehicle. The BE 6 gets a very futuristic look. It is offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack. It can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can go up to 535 km with its 59 kWh battery pack whereas the 79 kWh unit has a claimed range of 682 km.

4 Mahindra XEV 9e
Speed
200 kmph
View Offers View More Details

The Mahindra XEV 9e has become the new flagship for the brand and is priced between 21.90 lakh, ex-showroom and 30.50 lakh. Customers looking for the Scorpio N can opt for the mid range Pack Two variant of the XEV 9e, if on a tight budget. Just like the BE 6, the XEV 9e is also offered with a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack. It can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra claims that the XEV 9e can go up to 542 km with its 59 kWh battery pack whereas the 79 kWh unit has a claimed range of 656 km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2025, 17:10 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS