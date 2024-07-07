Want a diesel-run SUV? Here are five of the best-selling options from June 2024

While manufacturers are gradually letting go of diesel powertrains, it continues to exist in the market due to factors such as better fuel economy, hi

Manufacturers are increasingly leaning away from combustion engines as time progresses and are gradually letting go of diesel powertrains altogether. With rising public awareness around climate change comes more and more regulations around carbon emissions. With each new iteration of the Bharat Stage emission standards, carmakers in India have to adapt to comply with stringent norms in order to be able to reduce and restrict the level of pollution their vehicles generate.

Diesel powertrains have stuck around in spite of all this and it is due to several factors. Diesel units generally have a longer lifespan when compared to petrol engines due to their tougher build quality. They are more fuel efficient, allowing the car to travel approximately 40 per cent farther than their petrol counterparts. Diesel engines require less maintenance due to having a lesser number of parts and offer approximately 15 per cent more power. They generate a higher torque and offer better acceleration and towing capabilities than similar-sized petrol units.

Due to such performance benefits at a relatively low cost, diesel engines have managed to garner an enthusiast following, which is why they continue to perform well. While brands such as Maruti Suzuki are leaving behind diesel altogether, there are quite a few who keep offering cars with diesel engines. For brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, the diesel powertrain is their most sought-after due to the kind of market audience they cater to and the experience they sell. Here are five of the best-selling SUVs in June 2024 that are offered with a diesel powertrain: