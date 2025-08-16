Vuk Manufactur reveals EVOlution X, a souped-up Mercedes-AMG C63 S with a V8!

German tuner Vuk Manufactur has unveiled its boldest project yet, reworking the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 S into a V8-powered super sedan. The current-generation C 63 S (W206) faced criticism at launch for swapping AMG’s trademark V8 for a 2.0-litre hybrid four-cylinder, despite its impressive combined output. Now, Vuk has addressed those concerns directly, fitting the car with a twin-turbocharged V8 and adding a dramatic body kit under the banner of the EVOlution X .

VUK EVOlution X: Design

The EVOlution X doesn’t just focus on what’s under the hood. Its styling pays homage to the legendary Mercedes 190E Evo II, a DTM racing hero from the early 1990s. The widebody kit includes aggressively flared fenders, a reinforced front splitter, new side skirts, and a towering rear wing. Black six-spoke alloy wheels emphasise the stance, while a custom diffuser and bespoke badging complete the exterior upgrades. Subtle Petronas green highlights, reminiscent of Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 livery, add to its visual impact.

VUK EVOlution X: Performance and exclusivity

While Vuk has not released official performance figures for the V8-powered C 63 S, the expectation is for significantly more power and character than the stock hybrid setup. The factory car produces 469 bhp from its four-cylinder unit alone, paired with an electric motor for a total of 671 bhp. With the V8 conversion, enthusiasts anticipate a more traditional AMG driving experience with greater focus on engine sound and torque delivery.

Production will be limited to 63 units worldwide, though the tuner has yet to confirm how many of these will receive the full EVOlution X widebody package. Pricing has also not been disclosed, but given the rarity and extensive modifications, the model is expected to target collectors and high-end AMG fans.

VUK EVOlution X: A nod to AMG purists

The EVOlution X stands out not only as a technical showcase but also as a cultural statement. By bringing the V8 back, Vuk Manufactur has created the car that many enthusiasts feel AMG itself should have produced, combining modern performance with the spirit of Mercedes-Benz’s racing past.

