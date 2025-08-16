HT Auto
Vuk Manufactur reveals EVOlution X, a souped-up Mercedes-AMG C63 S with a V8!

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2025, 15:39 pm
  • The EVOlution X by Vuk Manufactur revamps the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S with a twin-turbo V8 and aggressive styling inspired by the 190E Evo II.

Vuk Manufactur EVOlution X
The Vuk EVOlution X features a hybrid powertrain and makes 671 bhp.
Vuk Manufactur EVOlution X
The Vuk EVOlution X features a hybrid powertrain and makes 671 bhp.
German tuner Vuk Manufactur has unveiled its boldest project yet, reworking the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 S into a V8-powered super sedan. The current-generation C 63 S (W206) faced criticism at launch for swapping AMG’s trademark V8 for a 2.0-litre hybrid four-cylinder, despite its impressive combined output. Now, Vuk has addressed those concerns directly, fitting the car with a twin-turbocharged V8 and adding a dramatic body kit under the banner of the EVOlution X.

VUK EVOlution X: Design

The EVOlution X doesn’t just focus on what’s under the hood. Its styling pays homage to the legendary Mercedes 190E Evo II, a DTM racing hero from the early 1990s. The widebody kit includes aggressively flared fenders, a reinforced front splitter, new side skirts, and a towering rear wing. Black six-spoke alloy wheels emphasise the stance, while a custom diffuser and bespoke badging complete the exterior upgrades. Subtle Petronas green highlights, reminiscent of Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 livery, add to its visual impact.

Also Read : Mercedes AMG to phase out 4 cylinder plug-in hybrids, bring back inline-six and V8 engines: Report

VUK EVOlution X: Performance and exclusivity

While Vuk has not released official performance figures for the V8-powered C 63 S, the expectation is for significantly more power and character than the stock hybrid setup. The factory car produces 469 bhp from its four-cylinder unit alone, paired with an electric motor for a total of 671 bhp. With the V8 conversion, enthusiasts anticipate a more traditional AMG driving experience with greater focus on engine sound and torque delivery.

Also Read : Actor Karan Kundrra brings home the Mercedes-Benz G-Class worth 2.55 crore

Production will be limited to 63 units worldwide, though the tuner has yet to confirm how many of these will receive the full EVOlution X widebody package. Pricing has also not been disclosed, but given the rarity and extensive modifications, the model is expected to target collectors and high-end AMG fans.

VUK EVOlution X: A nod to AMG purists

The EVOlution X stands out not only as a technical showcase but also as a cultural statement. By bringing the V8 back, Vuk Manufactur has created the car that many enthusiasts feel AMG itself should have produced, combining modern performance with the spirit of Mercedes-Benz’s racing past.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2025, 15:39 pm IST

